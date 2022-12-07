Destiny 2’s New Revision Zero Exotic Has a Surprising Twist

Destiny 2 players have a lot to experience with the new exotic named Revision Zero however unfortunately it can’t be unlocked from this very moment. Fans have been trying to work out how to get Revision Zero in Season of the Seraph for their collection and have had no avail so far. Although, some eagle-eyed readers spotted something very promising on the official Bungie website which made people realize there was a very special twist to the Destiny 2 Revision Zero Exotic weapon.

Players flocked to Reddit to discuss their findings and Reddit user u/Kentuza quickly made a post on the matter when it was found that Revision Zero can have multiple catalysts — an exciting thought for many. These will apparently be able to be obtained in the “following weeks” after the weapon is able to be unlocked for fans.

Catalysts are usually applied once to specific exotic weapons and not absolutely every exotic has one. They increase the stats of the weapon and make them even more powerful than before. This is why there is so much excitement growing around the fact of having multiple catalysts for an exotic weapon. It is unknown what these extra catalysts may actually add to the weapon but whatever they are it is likely we may get a few surprises.

It has yet to be seen if they are simply just extra stat increases or perhaps they may bring something entirely unique to the weapon. Either way, it seems set that Revision Zero is certainly going to be one of the most memorable exotics for this reason. In the meantime on your wait, there is plenty of time to find the best Destiny 2 gifts to buy for the people closest to you this year. Time will tell exactly what these catalysts add to the weapon.

Destiny 2 is available right now for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Google Stadia, and PC.

- This article was updated on December 7th, 2022