Claude Lemieux carried the torch at the Bell Centre days before he died, and the people who were there are seeing that moment differently now

A death certificate obtained by TMZ Sports confirms that the body of NHL legend Claude Lemieux was transported from Lake Park, Florida, to North Carolina for burial following his death on May 28, 2026. Lemieux, who was 60, was found by one of his adult children at a family-owned warehouse in Lake Park, and it has been previously reported that he took his own life. He is to be buried at Henson Chapel Cemetery in Vilas, North Carolina.

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The official death certificate, authored by an associate medical examiner, lists his occupation as “hockey player” and his industry as the “National Hockey League.” It is a fittingly direct description for a man who spent 21 seasons in the league across six teams between 1983 and 2009. Before his body was transported north, it was taken to a funeral home in Stuart, Florida. Amid wider interest in death records revealing new details about public figures, the particulars in Lemieux’s certificate have drawn significant attention.

The news has reframed his final public appearance. On May 25, 2026, Lemieux served as the ceremonial torchbearer for Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals at the Bell Centre for the Montreal Canadiens, just three days before his death. Those in attendance are now viewing that moment with a different perspective.

His postseason record stands among the most decorated in NHL history

Lemieux was born in Buckingham, Quebec, on July 16, 1965, and was drafted by the Montreal Canadiens in the second round of the 1983 NHL entry draft. According to his career profile, he played 234 playoff games, ranking fifth all-time in the NHL, and scored 80 career playoff goals, placing him ninth. He was a four-time Stanley Cup champion, winning with the Canadiens in 1986, the New Jersey Devils in 1995 and 2000, and the Colorado Avalanche in 1996. He claimed the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP in 1995 with 13 goals in 20 games.

His reputation was built on an aggressive and often controversial style of play. During the 1986 Stanley Cup Final, he famously bit Calgary’s Jim Peplinski, who remarked that he didn’t know they allowed cannibalism in the NHL. His 1996 hit on Kris Draper of the Detroit Red Wings left Draper with a concussion, a broken jaw, a broken nose, and a broken cheekbone, sparking a rivalry between the Red Wings and the Avalanche that endured for years.

After retiring, Lemieux worked nearly two decades as a player agent at 4sports Hockey, representing 16 clients including Timo Meier, Moritz Seider, Rickard Rakell, Hampus Lindholm, and Frederik Andersen. He settled in Huntington Beach, California, and became a naturalized United States citizen on June 26, 2009. His son Brendan followed him into the NHL, and the two hold the distinction of being the only father and son duo both penalized by the league for biting.

His family has announced that his brain is being donated to the Boston University CTE Center and Brain Bank to further research into the long-term effects of repeated head injuries on athletes, amid wider discussion of neurological conditions affecting public figures in their later years. He had four children from two marriages. The NHL Alumni Association has asked for privacy for the Lemieux family while memorial service details are finalized.

If you or someone you know is struggling, the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline is available 24/7 by calling or texting 988.

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