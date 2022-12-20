How to Get All 4 Revision Zero Catalysts in Destiny 2

Revision Zero is the newest Exotic weapon in Destiny 2. After you get Revision Zero, you’ll immediately want to start working toward unlocking all four of its catalysts. Each catalyst looks to change Revision Zero’s weapon type, but we need to get our hands on each catalyst to be sure. Here is how to get all four Revision Zero catalysts in Destiny 2.

How to Get the Should You Choose to Accept It Quest in Destiny 2

As mentioned previously, once you finish the The Hidden Shape quest in Destiny 2, you’ll move on to unlocking Revision Zero’s catalysts. With four catalysts to unlock, Revision Zero is definitely one of the most unique weapons in the game.

To get all four Revision Zero catalysts, you need to complete the Should You Choose to Accept It quests. Like the More Than a Weapon seasonal quests, Should You Choose to Accept It is a weekly quest. That means that you’ll unlock one catalyst each week.

With that said, it will take you four weeks to get all four Revision Zero weapon catalysts if you are up-to-date. If you arrive to Season of the Seraph late, you can blast through these quests at your leisure.

If you’re curious about what each Revision Zero catalyst does, we’ve got you covered. Though we don’t know in what order they will be accessible, here are all four Revision Zero catalysts:

4-Timer Refit: Rapidly landing precision hits will return two rounds to the magazine.

Frenzy Refit: Each rapid kill with this weapon progressively increases reload speed for a short time.

Outlaw Refit: Precision kills greatly decrease reload time.

Pressurized Refit: Improved stability and accuracy as the magazine gets lower.

And that is how to get each Revision Zero catalyst in Destiny 2. These new quests to get and secure each catalyst for the new Exotic Pulse Rifle are exciting and fun. However, be sure to keep grinding for the perfect Seraph weapons God Rolls while you still can.

Destiny 2 is available now for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

