Best Seraph Weapons God Rolls in Destiny 2

The seasonal weapons in Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph are called Seraph weapons and there are some great God Rolls you’ll want to grind for. There are six Seraph weapons in total and their types are Bow, Linear Fusion Rifle, Pulse Rifle, Machine Gun, Glaive, and Trace Rifle. Though you can also get The Manticore and complete the catalyst quest, here are the best Seraph weapons and their God Rolls in Destiny 2.

All Seraph Weapons and Best God Rolls in Destiny 2

The best part about the Seraph weapons in Destiny 2 is that they are all craftable. After acquiring and focusing enough Deepsight Resonance weapons, otherwise known as the red border weapons, you’ll unlock a weapon’s pattern which makes it craftable.

Normally, like for the new Spire of the Watcher dungeon weapons, weapons have Deepsight Resonance versions but no weapon patterns. Luckily for the Seraph weapons, they each have a weapon pattern which means you can craft the perfect PvP or PvE God Roll with enhanced perks.

All of the Seraph weapons are great, but the best Seraph weapons that you’ll want to unlock patterns for and craft are Disparity and Path of Least Resistance.

Disparity is a powerful four-shot kinetic Stasis Pulse Rifle. The Disparity PvE and PvP God Roll features some pretty good perks that make it very useful. While great in PvE, Disparity shines in PvP, especially with the right Seraph Cipher mods.

As for the Path of Least Resistance God Roll, this energy Arc Trace Rifle is great because Trace Rifles are rare and super fun to use. Also, it pairs great with any Arc 3.0 build. Path of Least Resistance is perfect for ad clear because of Subsistence and Voltshot.

Other than Disparity and Path of Least Resistance, Retrofit Escapade is an excellent Machine Gun that feels great to use, Fire and Forget is a powerful three-shot Linear Fusion Rifle, especially with Chill Clip or Demolitionist, and Judgment of Kelgorath is a Glaive that has both Demolitionist and Incandescent (which is a crazy good combination). Each of these Seraph weapons is excellent with the right attachments and perks.

Even the Tripwire Canary Bow can be a great weapon with the right God Roll. Though the Spire of the Watcher dungeon does have a new Exotic Solar Bow, Tripwire Canary can still be great.

And those are the best Seraph weapons and God Rolls to get in Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph. Be sure to turn on the new accessibility feature and enjoy the season.

- This article was updated on December 12th, 2022