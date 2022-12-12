Highly Requested Weapon Accessibility Feature Has Sneaked into Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph

Fans of Destiny 2 have been asking for a particular accessibility feature for a while. With Season of the Seraph, we finally got it. This feature was sneaked into the game without a big announcement or any fanfare, so you might have missed it.

Destiny 2 now has a full auto accessibility feature. What this means is that every weapon in Destiny 2 can now fire full auto if you turn on the feature. Whether you use Hand Cannons like the new Rose, Scout Rifles like Jararaca-S3R, or even Bows like Tripwire Canary, you can fire these weapons full auto.

How to Enable Full Auto in Destiny 2

To enable the full auto accessibility feature in Destiny 2, all you need to do is open your character menu, scroll to the right past your Inventory which is where you’ll check how many Seraph Key Codes you have, and go to the setting page.

Once on the settings page, select “Gameplay” and toggle the full auto option to “On.” And just like that, every weapon that you own will now shoot fully automatic if you hold down the trigger.

Before this update, players would need to obtain the full auto mod from Banshee-44 at the Tower and equip the full auto mod on any weapon they wanted to be full auto. Now, each weapon can be full auto and better weapon mods can be equipped like deal more damage to bosses or get your radar back quicker after ADS.

With the full auto accessibility feature on, you can now choose if you hold down the trigger to fire semi-automatic weapons or if you still pull the trigger for each shot. There is enough time in between each shot of the semi-automatic weapons that you can choose to pull the trigger again or keep the trigger pulled down for the full auto effect.

And that is how to use the new full auto accessibility option in Destiny 2. Whether you use it to dominate the new Spire of the Watcher dungeon or crush the Crucible, the choice is now yours.

Destiny 2 is available now for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

- This article was updated on December 12th, 2022