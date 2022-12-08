How to Get and Complete The Manticore Catalyst in Destiny 2

The Manticore is the Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph Exotic weapon and, like every Exotic weapon, it has a catalyst quest that once completed will make it much more powerful. Though The Manticore isn’t the only Season of the Seraph Exotic weapon up for grabs, it is the most accessible. After you’ve got your hands on The Manticore, here is how to get and complete The Manticore catalyst quest in Destiny 2.

The Manticore catalyst quest is called Volantes Violentiam. After you are in pocession of The Manticore, all you need to do is talk to Banshee-44 at The Tower. He will give you The Manticore Volantes Violentiam catalyst quest.

Now that you have Volantes Violentiam, you can scroll over to your quests (after checking how many Seraph Key Codes you have) and track the quest. There are three steps in total which isn’t a lot but the steps have some high requirements.

The first step is easy: kill 50 enemies while airborne. The active perk on The Manticore allows you to float in midair and deal more damage. When you are on the group and getting kills with the Manticore, the antigrav repulsors bar builds up. You’ll likely kill 50 enemies while airborne in one run of the Heist Battlegrounds playlist activity.

The second step is when things get more grindy. We recommend getting to at least level 22 because if you have the Season Pass, you’ll have enough Catalyst Quest Boost Omega to quadruple the progress earned when completing catalyst quests.

For the second step, you need to calibrate 200 data and defeat targets. To calibrate 200 data, you need to play activities. But every activity only gives you one piece of data. Gambit and Crucible wins grant more than one data, so we recommend playing those. As for defeating the targets, you’ll need around 700 kills.

After this tedious and season-long step is done, you’ll turn the quest in to Banshee-44 at The Tower. The Manticore will get a boost to one of its stats and get an extra perk that allows you to take less damage while airborne.

In general, The Manticore Exotic weapon isn’t that great and the catalyst, while beneficial, doesn’t make it better than other meta Exotics. We recommend that you focus on Seasonal Activities and unlocking weapon patterns — The Manticore catalyst will unlock naturally as you focus on other activities.

Destiny 2 is available now for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

- This article was updated on December 8th, 2022