Destiny 2 Heist Battlegrounds I Seasonal Challenge Guide: Where to Open Seraph Chests

Like every other season, Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph launched with Seasonal Challenges, some of which can be harder than others like Heist Battlegrounds I. To complete the Week 1 Heist Battlegrounds I Seasonal Challenge, you have to open five Seraph Chests and defeat 50 powerful Hive in Heist Battlegrounds playlists.

If you’ve defeated powerful Hive and the tracker isn’t progressing, you’ve come to the right place. Here is how to complete the Heist Battlegrounds I Seasonal Challenge in Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph.

How to Complete Heist Battlegrounds I in Destiny 2

To get access to an Exo Frame Module used to upgrade the Exo Frame at H.E.L.M. and level up fast by gaining XP, you’ll need to collect 500 Seraph Key Codes by playing through the More Than a Weapon quest. Only the Heist Battlegrounds: Moon activity will be available until you’ve collected 500 Seraph Key Codes.

Once you’ve collected 500 Seraph Key Codes by completing activities, you’ll unlock the Heist Battlegrounds activity at the H.E.L.M. With this unlocked, you don’t ever need to revisit the Heist Battlegrounds: Moon activity unless required by a future quest. The Heist Battlegrounds activity at the H.E.L.M. is different because it features a Seraph Chest at the end.

To unlock a Seraph Chest in Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph, you need to play through the H.E.L.M. Heist Battlegrounds activity and spend 500 Seraph Key Codes to open the Seraph Chest at the end. This means that you need 2,500 Seraph Key Codes to open the five Seraph Chests required for the Heist Battlegrounds I Seasonal Challenge.

As for the 50 powerful Hive, it will only count if you defeat them in the Heist Battlegrounds playlist located at the H.E.L.M. It is confusing that the Heist Battlegrounds: Moon activity doesn’t count for powerful Hive kills, but it doesn’t.

And that is how to complete the Heist Battlegrounds I Seasonal Challenge in Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph. Be sure to play through Crucible to get a God Roll Rose to help you take out those powerful Hive.

Destiny 2 is available on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S|X.

- This article was updated on December 7th, 2022