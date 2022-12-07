Destiny 2 Spire of the Watcher Dungeon: Start Date, Armor Ornaments, Exotics, and More

According to reliable sources and leakers, the new Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph dungeon will be called Spire of the Watcher. Though this isn’t confirmed, there are good reasons to believe these rumors to be true.

Though there are floating bits of evidence on the internet including the name of the leaked armor Ornaments in the next few sections, the biggest piece of evidence that the new dungeon is called Spire of the Watcher is because of blueberries.gg. This reputable Destiny 2 database has listed the name of the new dungeon as Spire of the Watcher and leaked a new Exotic Solar Bow (more on that in a few sections).

The Watcher is a nickname for Skira who is a shapeshifter, manipulator, and ancient foe of the Eliksni. Skira, the Watcher was first introduced in Season of the Splicer which is interesting because Season of the Seraph has a few similarities with that past season. We don’t know if Skira is or isn’t part of this dungeon, but either way, here is everything we know about Destiny 2‘s newest dungeon Spire of the Watcher.

Destiny 2 Spire of the Watcher Start Date

First off, the new Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph dungeon, AKA Spire of the Watcher, goes live on Friday, December 9, 2022. Though everything else in this article is currently unconfirmed, Bungie themselves have confirmed that the new dungeon will come on December 9. The destination of this dungeon could be Felwinter Peak.

Destiny 2 Spire of the Watcher Armor Ornaments

Dataminers have already found what the Spire of the Watcher armor Ornaments are. Thanks to @HexbitsV2 on Twitter, the new Spire of the Watcher armor Ornaments have been revealed and they look amazing. To avoid spoilers, I won’t describe what they look like. View the tweet at your own expense.

Destiny 2 Spire of the Watcher Exotic Solar Bow

Lastly, we are getting a new Exotic Solar Bow in the Spire of the Watcher dungeon. This Exotic Solar Bow is rumored to have a trait called Apollonic Tangent which has a description that reads, “Arrows fired through a Guidance Ring release seeking projectiles, which do more damage based on distance traveled.”

With the new Exotic Solar Bow, Season of the Seraph will aim to give us three new weapon Exotics because we already have the Manticore and are getting access to the Revision Zero Exotic soon.

Destiny 2 is available now for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

This article was updated on December 7th, 2022