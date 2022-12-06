Guardians Could be Visiting Felwinter Peak in Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph

The Felwinter Peak is one of the most iconic locations in Destiny 2. According to lore, this was once the stronghold of the Iron Lords. While the Vostok map in the Crucible was the only way we got to visit the Felwinter Peak in the game so far, there’s a high chance we’ll be returning to that place during the Season of the Seraph.

What’s so Special About Felwinter Peak in Destiny 2?

For the uninitiated, there is nothing special about this place. It’s just another location. However, for those who’ve been around with the Vanguard for a long time will know the importance of this place. Other than being a stronghold of the Iron Lords, Felwinter Peak is the only place where SIVA remnants were found.

SIVA is a form of self-replicating nanotechnology designed by Clovis Bray during the Golden Age. Although SIVA was initially used to create extrasolar colonies, Rasputin used it as a weapon against the Iron Lords. It was also forged into the weapon we know as Outbreak Perfected, which is quite a deadly weapon.

As seen in the trailer for the Season of the Seraph, we’ll probably be visiting Felwinter Peak during one of the many Heist Battleground missions that we’ll have to complete. Since it’s a part of Old Russia, the Heist Battleground mission on the Cosmodrome will be our ticket to this fabled place. Heist Battlegrounds are a brand new matchmade activity. During this activity, you will have to assist the Seraphs in reinstating the Warmind AI Rasputin, and protect his vaults from falling into the hands of the Hive forces loyal to Xivu Arath.

It’s somewhat unclear what Xivu Arath has to do with this entire storyline for now. But she’s the Hive God of War. Being the God of War, she’s a strategic being and will definitely have some reason for wanting to get her hands on Rasputin in Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph.

This new Destiny 2 season has two Exotics. The first is the Manticore Submachine Gun, and the other one is known as the Revision Zero. The former is available from the Season Pass, while the latter will only be unlocked on December 20.

Destiny 2 is available now for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

- This article was updated on December 6th, 2022