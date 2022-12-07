Destiny 2’s Season of the Seraph Dungeon May Contain a New Exotic Solar Bow

Rumors have spread that the new Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph dungeon will feature an Exotic Solar Bow. While playing Heist Battlegrounds and grinding for that Path of Least Resistance God Roll is fun, the new dungeon is another beast entirely. Dungeons are fun, but getting a new Exotic Solar Bow in Destiny 2 would be amazing.

Exotic Solar Bow in Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph Dungeon

According to Sain_Victorious on Reddit, a new trait has been seen on light.gg which is an accurate, up-to-date database site for Destiny 2. This brand-new trait that belongs specifically to one weapon is called Apollonic Tangent.

Apollonic Tangent has a very interesting description. What it does is this: “Arrows fired through a Guidance Ring release seeking projectiles, which do more damage based on distance traveled.” Based on how it sounds, the new Season of the Seraph dungeon could feature an Exotic Solar Bow that has the capability to release seeking projectiles.

To add fuel to this Exotic Solar Bow rumor fire, blueberries.gg, another reliable Destiny 2 database, has an Exotic Solar Bow slotted as the Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph dungeon Exotic weapon. Though nothing is confirmed, there is good evidence that we will get an Exotic Solar Bow in the new dungeon. Although it is good, this potential Exotic Solar Bow will be even better than a God Roll Tripwire Canary.

What is the Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph Dungeon Called?

Also discovered on blueberries.gg is the Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph dungeon name. Though it isn’t confirmed, the new dungeon introduced in Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph will be called Spire of the Watcher.

The Spire of the Watcher dungeon, if that is what it is called, will go live on Friday, December 9, 2022. Whether you’re excited to discover the secrets and puzzles that a new dungeon holds or want your hands on that Exotic Solar Bow, the new Season of the Seraph dungeon will be exciting.

Destiny 2 is available now for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

- This article was updated on December 7th, 2022