Destiny 2 Jararaca-3SR God Roll: Best Perks for PVE and PVP

The Season of the Seraph has brought a bunch of new weapons and reworked even more weapons in Destiny 2. One of these new weapons that have been added to the guardian’s arsenal is the Jararaca-S3R and players are looking to get their hands on a god-roll version of it to pair with their godrolled Judgement of Kelgorath. Even if you don’t plan on using this scout rifle at the moment, getting a god roll and holding onto it in your vault is a great idea since you never know where the Destiny 2 meta will go next.

To begin with, the Jararaca-S3R is a VEIST Rapid-Fire frame. This means it fires full-auto which doesn’t mean much with the recent accessibility changes. However, it also comes with more reserve ammo and a quicker reload if you empty the magazine. The origin trait of Veist Stinger gives you a chance to fully reload the magazine and increase your movement speed when you damage an enemy. Thus making it a great scout rifle for aggressive play.

The basic stats for the weapon seem to back up this idea as well:

Impact: 45

45 Range: 24

24 Stability: 43

43 Handling: 19

19 Reload Speed: 29

29 Magazine: 17

Jararaca-S3R PvE God Roll in Destiny 2

The more interesting part of this scout rifle is the new perks that it has in its perk pool. Some of the perk combos you can roll on the Jararaca-S3R make it a PvE monster. In particular, the combo of Rapid Hit and Kill Clip can set you up for insane damage and clear time with trash mobs. Rapid Hit will give you an increase to reload speed and stability for each headshot you hit on an enemy. Combine that with Kill Clip which will give you increased damage when you reload after a kill and you have a powerful combo.

You could also choose to pick up Focused Fury and combine it with Fourth Time’s The Charm to get yourself a scout rifle that can deal good damage to champions as long as you are willing to take the time to aim at them a bit. Focused Fury will increase your damage for the second half of the mag as long as the first half is all headshots. Combine this with the two-bullet refund when you hit four headshots in a row from Fourth Time’s The Charm. This can make it rival the damage of a god roll Tripwire Canary.

You can take the Extended Mag magazine perk to give you more leeway with the weapon as well as increase airborne effectiveness. Finally, you will want to find an Arrowhead Brake to give a huge boost to range and a small boost to handling so you can actually use it like a scout rifle. With a roll close to that under your belt, you will have something that is great for general trash control and can get some good damage on a boss in a pinch.

Jararaca-S3R PvP God Roll in Destiny 2

Avid PvP players will see a few staple perks on this weapon that sticks out to them as what they are looking for. The old classic combo of Snapshot Sights and Perpetual Motion are on the table and always serve well. The increased ADS speed of Snapshot Sights will make sure you can aim when you need to. Combined with the increased stability and handling from Perpetual Motion and you are sure to be able to hit the shots that count.

However, we do have a new perk on the table that could shake things up for new and veteran players alike. Gutshot Straight is something that we have never seen before and sounds like a bit of a crutch on paper. Increased body shot damage when you ADS at the cost of target acquisition just sounds like something players wouldn’t want. But having increased damage for when you happen to miss the head and hit the body can help you secure the kill in a fight as it keeps you at the advantage health-wise.

Combine any of those perks with good old Ricochet Rounds for the increased range and the ability to hit some cool trick shots if you are into that. Finding a roll with Chambered Compensator will help you out as it provides a bit of stability and recoil control at the cost of a bit of handling.

If you are looking to farm yourself a god roll Jararaca-S3R, you might want to consider hitting up the new Heist Battleground activity and getting some legendary engrams. Since the only way you can get this scout rifle is from engrams at the moment.

Destiny 2 is available now for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

- This article was updated on December 8th, 2022