Destiny 2 Judgment of Kelgorath God Roll: Best Perks for PVP and PVE

We got a new Glaive in Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph and it is called Judgment of Kelgorath. It is an energy Solar Glaive that, once its pattern is unlocked, can be more useful than the Tripwire Canary God Roll.

Judgment of Kelgorath is an Aggressive Glaive which means it is slower but hits harder. Much like the other Seraph weapons like Path of Least Resistance, Judgment of Kelgorath has the choice between Ambush, which improves range, handling, and damage in the opening moments of an engagement, or Hakke Breach Armaments, which increases the weapon’s damage against vehicles, turrets, barricades, and Stasis crystals.

Here are the basic stats of Judgment of Kelgorath in Destiny 2:

Impact: 95

95 Range: 71

71 Shield Duration: 25

25 Handling: 28

28 Reload Speed: 35

35 Magazine: 3

Judgment of Kelgorath PvE God Roll in Destiny 2

The main focus of the Judgment of Kelgorath PvE God Roll is to raise the handling, reload speed, and magazine size. Lightweight Emitter is the best haft attachment option as it increases reload speed and handling at the expense of shield duration and charge time. Light Mag is the best magazine as it will increase the reload speed and range.

Demolitionist is the best first perk for the Judgment of Kelgorath PvE God Roll. This perk grants grenade energy on kills and reloads the Glaive from its reserves when the grenade ability is used. While Surrounded is good, Incandescent is the best second perk option because it works well with Judgment of Kelgorath’s Solar subclass and spreads scorch to nearby enemies after defeating a target.

Judgment of Kelgorath PvP God Roll in Destiny 2

The best haft attachment for the Judgment of Kelgorath PvP God Roll is Tempered Truss Rod. This haft greatly increases the handling at the slight expense of range and reload speed. Like the PvP mag choice, Light Mag is arguably the best as it increases the reload speed and boosts range slightly.

Again like the PvE God Roll, Demolitionist is the best perk for PvP as it boosts your grenade recharge and reloads the weapon when the grenade ability is used. Pugilist is a close second if you are building around melee. Incandescent isn’t as good in PvP, so we recommend Wellspring which generates ability energy on kills or Impulse Amplifier which massively increases projectile speed and increases reload speed.

As you are stomping through the Heist Battlegrounds activity working your way toward the completion of the Heist Battlegrounds I Seasonal Challenge, hopefully, you’ll get a few Deepsight Resonance Judgment of Kelgorath’s so you can craft the perfect God Roll.

Destiny 2 is available now for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

- This article was updated on December 7th, 2022