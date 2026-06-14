A man throws his Domino’s pizza box on the ground before eating it, and he believes it makes the pizza healthier

A man has reportedly sparked a large online debate after sharing an unusual method he claims to use to remove grease from his pizza. The trick allegedly involves taking a fresh Domino’s pizza, still inside its closed box, and slamming it upside down onto the floor. According to the post, the impact causes the grease to transfer onto the inside of the box lid.

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The video was posted by the Facebook account Jeff & Lauren as part of a series of kitchen tips. In the clip, Jeff reportedly takes a pepperoni pizza and throws the closed box directly onto the ground. He then picks the box back up, flips it right side up, and opens it. According to Jeff, the grease left on the inside of the lid makes the meal healthier.

Not everyone who watched the video was persuaded by this method. Many viewers quickly raised concerns about what happens to the pizza after such a forceful drop, specifically whether the toppings, cheese, and sauce would end up stuck to the top of the box instead of staying on the crust. One commenter wrote, “Slams pizza on the floor… loses all the toppings… Yeah, that one ain’t meant for me.” Another added, “Call the pizza a-use hotline!”

The actual health impact of removing pizza grease is not well supported by science

According to Brobible, several viewers also pointed out that there are simpler and more controlled ways to remove excess grease from a pizza slice. One person suggested, “I always dab the top of my pizza with paper towels. A little messy but get a lot of the grease.” This kind of interest in what goes into fast food pizza is not new, as a viral video exposing Little Caesars’ sauce-making process recently drew a similarly strong reaction online.

The reason people try to remove grease from pizza is usually to reduce calorie and saturated fat intake. Brobible cites a study from the Georgia-Pacific Health Smart Institute, which claims that blotting a slice could remove 17% of its saturated fat. However, that study drew significant scrutiny because the company behind it manufactures paper towels. When questioned about the findings, a company representative said the business “is no longer able to verify the test results.”

Outside of that study, there is very little scientific evidence showing that removing surface grease from pizza has a meaningful effect on health. The overall nutritional impact of blotting or any similar method remains unclear and is widely debated. For many people, the grease is not something they want removed in the first place.

As LipTouchFoods noted, “For many pizza aficionados, the grease is an integral part of the experience. It’s a sign of a good, old-fashioned, properly made pizza.” That perspective reflects a common view among pizza lovers who see the oil as a natural result of how the dish is made, not something to be eliminated.

The broader conversation around processed food and its effects on the body has also gained attention, with MRI scans showing what an ultra-processed food diet does to muscles drawing widespread concern. The video has shown that people hold strong views about how pizza should be eaten and whether reducing its fat content is worth the effort or the risk of ruining the slice entirely. Some viewers are focused on cutting calories, while others are content to eat their pizza as it comes out of the box.

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