A man called a window company for a simple quote and says he ended up sitting through a 90-minute sales presentation before they named a price

A homeowner recently shared his frustrating experience of trying to get a price quote for two replacement windows, only to find himself sitting through a 90-minute sales presentation before the company revealed any numbers. The account was posted in a video on X by the account @WallStreetApes.

Recommended Videos

When the homeowner first contacted the company, he expected a straightforward bid. But when two company representatives arrived at his home, they immediately tried to enforce a three-window minimum, even though he only needed two windows replaced. He pushed back on the requirement, and according to him, the representatives quickly dropped it. He remarked, “Apparently that was not a real rule.”

With that issue out of the way, the visit turned into a lengthy presentation that had little to do with his actual project. The representatives covered the company’s history, its founder’s background, a detailed walkthrough of different window types, and even brought up inflation and the economy.

The pricing conversation prompted the homeowner to walk away

The homeowner said he had told them upfront that he did not want a presentation and only needed the manufacturer’s name and a price so he could compare it with other bids he had scheduled later that week.

Despite his stated needs, the representatives walked him through how their pricing had changed since the pandemic before eventually giving him a quote. The homeowner said he needed to talk the figures over with his wife and compare the offer against other bids. At that point, one representative began lowering the price without being asked, apparently trying to push him into signing on the spot.

The situation became more uncomfortable when the homeowner repeated that he would not be signing anything that day. According to him, the representative extended his hand and asked, “Should we shake on it?” twice. The homeowner then stood up and ended the visit.

Companies are going way too far to try and sell you products



Just to buy 2 new windows, a company came out and said you have to



– Do a 3 window minimum even through you only need 2

– Sit through a 90 minute presentation on the history of the company, the founder, their story

-… pic.twitter.com/BLR2Ynnpb4 — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) June 12, 2026

He later said that a straightforward quote followed by a simple follow-up call would likely have resulted in a sale, but the high-pressure approach meant he would not be doing business with that company at all. The homeowner noted that the windows themselves appeared to be of good quality and came from a well-known manufacturer.

For homeowners thinking about window performance, how open windows affect indoor temperature during hot weather is worth understanding before making any decisions. According to The Daily Dot, the post drew responses from many people who said they had dealt with similar experiences. One commenter wrote, “I had to once physically remove a windows salesman from my home after two hours. He just wouldn’t leave.”

Another commenter shared their approaches, writing, “I won’t let any salesperson waste an hour of my time. I needed to replace gutter guards after hail damage and the guy wanted to bore me with his presentation. I already owned the product. I just needed it replaced.”

Others noted that this kind of aggressive sales approach is not unique to the window industry. One commenter warned readers, “You think that’s bad? Wait till you express a shred of interest in solar panels.” Homeowners navigating contractor decisions may also want to be aware of what new home builders are hiding behind drywall, according to one construction worker’s account.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy