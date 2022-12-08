Destiny 2 Fire and Forget God Roll: Best Perks for PVP and PVE

Fire and Forget is a new Seraph weapon in Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph. It is one of six new Seraph weapons fitting in nicely with the new Tripwire Canary Bow and Judgment of Kelgorath Glaive. Fire and Forget is a power Stasis Linear Fusion Rifle that packs a punch.

Destiny 2‘s Fire and Forget Linear Fusion Rifle has an Aggressive Frame which means it has a three-round burst. Basically, Fire and Forget is a souped-up Pulse Rifle. The basic origin traits to choose from are Ambush, which improves range, handling, and damage at the beginning of encounters, and Veist Stinger, which may increase movement speed and reload the weapon after damaging an enemy.

Here are the basic stats for Fire and Forget in Destiny 2:

Impact: 41

41 Range: 35

35 Stability: 44

44 Handling: 27

27 Reload Speed: 22

22 Magazine: 5

Fire and Forget PvE God Roll in Destiny 2

Fire and Forget is great for PvE. Arrowhead Brake is the best barrel because it greatly controls the recoil and boosts handling. Accelerated Coils or Enhanced Battery are the best options. If you want a quicker charge time, go for the first option; if you want a slightly bigger magazine, go with the second option.

Killing Wind is by far the best option for the first perk. With this perk, final blows will increase mobility, weapon range, and handling for a short duration. All of the other perks are just okay especially because landing precision hits with this Linear Fusion Rifle is difficult.

For the second perk, Vorpal Weapon is great if you want to use this weapon solely against bosses. However, since Killing Wind is the winning first perk, Demolitionist or Chill Clip are the best options. Demolitionist grants grenade energy on kills and using your grenade reloads the weapon. Chill Clip hits enemies with Stasis and slows them with direct hits on the top half of the magazine.

Fire and Forget PvP God Roll in Destiny 2

Chambered Compensator is the best option for the Fire and Forget PvP God Roll. This barrel will sacrifice some handling but will boost stability and recoil control. Accelerated Coils is the best battery as it will greatly decrease the charge time but slightly decrease the damage. It’s better to get three shots off that are slightly weaker than die trying.

Just like the PvE Fire and Forget God Roll first perk, Killing Wind is the only choice. Getting finishing blows with Fire and Forget isn’t difficult and you’ll be rewarded for it with a boost in mobility, range, and handling.

For the Fire and Forget PvP God Roll, Demolitionist is always good as you’ll get grenade energy and be able to reload Fire and Forget on grenade use. Chill Clip is also powerful as it will slow enemies allowing you to pull out your Rose God Roll and finish them off.

Whether you are using Fire and Forget to dominate the Heist Battlegrounds or are using it to climb the competitive Crucible ranks, this Destiny 2 God Roll is foolproof.

Destiny 2 is available now for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

- This article was updated on December 8th, 2022