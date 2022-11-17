Destiny 2 Devs Hope to Fix SBMM with a New Acronym: FBMM

In the latest TWAB, Bungie announced that their new FBMM system will fix the current SBMM system in Destiny 2. SBMM, or skill-based matchmaking, is a very controversial topic in every video game that has PvP. SBMM is generally seen as bad in Destiny 2, so maybe the new FBMM will make it better. Here is what FBMM is and how Bungie thinks it will improve Destiny 2.

Destiny 2 FBMM Explained

First off, FBMM is an acronym that Bungie created which means fireteam-based matchmaking. Starting in Season 19, the FBMM system will roll out into PvP Quickplay. What it aims to do is match your fireteam’s skill level with other fireteams looking for a PvP Quickplay match.

If you are a solo player, you’ll either be paired with a five-person fireteam or two duo fireteams. If you have a full six-person fireteam, you’ll likely fire another equally skilled six-person fireteam or a five-person fireteam with a solo player. However the matchmaking is done, the goal of FBMM is to create evenly skilled matches by pairing evenly skilled fireteams against each other.

What Are Dynamic Skills Ranges in Destiny 2?

Once Bungie has measured the results of FBMM, they will roll it out to Iron Banner and Trials of Osiris. Also, Bungie is looking to improve SBMM by adding a new feature called Dynamic Skill Ranges. This new feature will aim to better connect players with other players that match their skill levels.

Players who quit PvP matches early will still receive a suspension penalty. The suspension time has been lowered and you’ll easily be able to see how much time remains when trying to join a new match.

With the addition of FBMM and Dynamic Skill Ranges, we hope that the Destiny 2 PvP matchmaking gets improved. If it doesn’t improve immediately, it is comforting knowing that Bungie is trying hard to find the best solution to make matchmaking as fun as possible. Luckily, we have new maps to look forward to at least.

Destiny 2 is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Google Stadia.

- This article was updated on November 17th, 2022