Destiny 2 Fans Hope These Beloved Maps Return After an Incoming Content Update

Destiny 2 Season 19 is right around the corner and Bungie has revealed that three new maps will get introduced in the coming year. These new maps will be rotated into the Crucible playlists. If there is one thing Destiny 2 fans ask for, it is new Crucible maps. Here are the three new maps coming to Destiny 2.

Three New Maps in Destiny 2 Season 19 Explained

In Bungie’s TWAB blog post, they announced that three new maps will come to the game. Two of these maps will be returning Destiny 2 maps and one will be a brand new Lightfall map. It wasn’t revealed what these new maps will be, but there are a few Destiny 2 fan-favorite maps that everybody hopes make a return.

By far, the most requested Destiny 2 map to return to PvP is Meltdown. Meltdown is an asymmetric map with four different regions. This map is set on the top of a skyscraper on Mars. Naturally, it was very Cabal-themed. Aside from the layout, the general flow of combat on Meltdown makes it a fan-favorite and we really hope that it is coming back to Destiny 2.

The other map all Destiny 2 players would happily see return to PvP is Legion’s Gulch. This EDZ map centered on Earth in the EDZ is sort of symmetrical. On one half of the map is a small, circular arena called the Drill which has jump pads available to get in and out of it. On the other side of the map is a large stretch of land that features an apartment, a hotel, alleyways, and courtyards.

Fans would love to see either Meltdown or Legion’s Gultch get reintroduced into Destiny 2’s PvP. Even if they are revamped, relocated, and renamed, if the layout of these maps stay the same and re-enter the game, players would be happy.

We don’t know when these three maps will enter the game, but we suspect that they will release one at a time so that we get the returning Destiny 2 maps sometime during Season 19 and the new Ligthfall map sometime during Season 20. For now, we hope that the two returning Destiny 2 maps are good ones and that the Ligthfall map really wows us.

Destiny 2 is available now for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

- This article was updated on November 17th, 2022