Destiny 2 Retrofit Escapade God Roll: Best Perks for PVP and PVE

Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph has a plethora of great new weapons including Retrofit Escapade which is a power Void Machine Gun. Though not as good as Grenade Launchers this season because of the powerful Artifact mods this season, Machine Guns are always fun to use. After getting enough Deepsight Resonance versions of Retrofit Escapade, you can craft your own God Roll.

Retrofit Escapade is fitted with a Rapid-Fire Frame which means it has deeper ammo reserves and reloads faster when the magazine is empty. Like Exalted Truth, Retrofit Escapade has Suros Synergy which grants a boost to handling and flinch resistance after reloading and, like Path of Least Resistance, it has Ambush which improves the range, handling, and damage against enemies at the start of fights.

Here are the basic stats for Retrofit Escapade in Destiny 2:

Impact: 25

25 Range: 23

23 Stability: 44

44 Handling: 56

56 Reload Speed: 67

67 Magazine: 77

Retrofit Escapade PvE God Roll in Destiny 2

The best barrel for the Retrofit Escapade PvE God Roll is Chambered Compensator. This barrel will increase recoil control and stability while sacrificing some handling. Accurized Rounds is the best magazine as it will give Retrofit Escapade a much-needed boost to range.

Especially when using Retrofit Escapade on bosses like in the new Spire of the Watcher dungeon, Fourth Time’s the Charm is the best first perk. This perk grants two rounds back into the magazine after scoring four precision hits. Target Lock works great with Fourth Time’s the Charm as it increases the damage of Retrofit Escapade the longer the weapon remains on a single target.

If you aren’t using Retrofit Escapade for bosses, the next best perks to pair together are Heating Up and Rampage. Heating Up will grant increased accuracy, stability, and recoil control on final blows and Rampage will increase the weapon’s total damage on kills.

Retrofit Escapade PvP God Roll in Destiny 2

The primary concern with the Retrofit Escapade PvP God Roll is increasing the range and stability. With that in mind, Smallbore is the best option because range and stability will moderately increase. Like in the PvE God Roll, Retrofit Escapade needs more range so the best option is Accurized Rounds.

Though the perks on Retrofit Escapade are especially great for PvE, the best ones for PvP have to be Heating Up and Tap the Trigger. Heating Up was described in the PvE section, but Tap the Trigger will grant you increased stability and accuracy for a short time on the initial trigger pull. Target Lock can also be an excellent option.

After you’ve rolled or crafted the best Retrofit Escapade God Roll, you’re ready to take on the Heist Battlegrounds or the Competitive Crucible. Good luck out there, Guardian!

Destiny 2 is available now for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

- This article was updated on December 10th, 2022