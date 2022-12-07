Best Seraph Cipher Mods to Unlock First in Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph

A new Artifact is available in Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph and it is called the Seraph Cipher. After figuring out who Seraphs are in Destiny 2, you’ll want to know what the best Seraph Cipher mods are and which ones to unlock first. Here is exactly that in Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph.

Best Seraph Cipher Mods to Unlock First in Destiny 2

In the first column, each mod is great and offers flexibility. Since the Season of the Seraph Exotic weapon is the Manticore Submachine Gun, Overload Rounds is the best first mod to unlock. With an Overload mod taken care of, you need either the Anti-Barrier Pulse Rifle mod or the Piercing Bowstring mod which comes down to which weapon you like to use more. Lastly, Unstoppable Hand Cannon is necessary for now and pairs great with the new Rose Hand Cannon.

In the second column, Grenade Launcher Holster is necessary since Grenade Launchers are the meta for Season of the Seraph. Legacy Ambush is a great mod to get since it makes every Season of the Seraph weapon’s basic origin trait better. Those two are the only mandatory mods to get in this column, but the five Mobility boost from Mobile Retrofit is nice and Box Dexterity can be good if you love bows.

In the third column, the best mod is Energy Diffusion Substrate since it will add damage resistance to all damage types. The Resilient Retrofit mod that gives five Resilience is great but not required. Sharp Shooter can be great if you use weapons with the Tex Balanced Stock or Veist Stinger basic origin traits. Hand Cannon Targeting is a great mod especially if you want to maximize your Exalted Truth God Roll and Pulse Rifle Reloader is good if you use Pulse Rifles.

In the fourth column, the best mod is Unstoppable Grenade Launcher because, again, the Grenade Launcher is meta-defining because of a later mod. Counter Change is a good mod that makes you Charged with Light by stunning a Champion. Advance Scout pairs well with that mod and the Grenade Launcher meta since a stunned Champion will take more damage. Lord Kelvin’s Basilisk and Low Entropy Superconductor are good mods; if you use Stasis you’re in luck, if you use Void or Arc choose the one that favors your subclass.

In the fifth and final column, Weakened Clear is the meta-defining mod talked about earlier. Grenade Launchers will weaken bosses and Champions which is necessary for end-game Raids and high Crucible play. The next best mod, especially for solo players, is Solo Operative which makes you deal more damage if you are the only member of your Fireteam. Powerful element builds can be made from Monochromatic Maestro, but it costs too much energy to use with Weakened Clear.

And those are the best Seraph Cipher mods to choose in Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph. Overall, the Seraph Cipher Artifact has a lot of great options.

- This article was updated on December 7th, 2022