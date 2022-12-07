Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph: Best Exo Frame Upgrades

Exo Frame is the new Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph vendor and, like previous seasons, it has upgrades to unlock. The upgrades for Exo Frame are more refined than in seasons past which is a good thing because all of the upgrades are relatively great. Here are the best Exo Frame upgrades and which ones to unlock first in Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph.

How to Get Exo Frame Modules in Destiny 2

While different from the Seraph Cipher Artifact mods, the Exo Frame upgrades do offer really great bonuses you won’t want to miss. Exo Frame Modules are the required items needed to unlock these upgrades. Each week two are offered and they are acquired by completing Seasonal Challenges like Heist Battlegrounds I.

Best Exo Frame Upgrades to Unlock First in Destiny 2

With Exo Frame Modules in hand, you’ll want to know what the best Exo Frame upgrades are. First off, all three Infiltrator Gear upgrades are great picks. Complete the weekly More Than a Weapon quests to unlock all three of those.

By and large, the best Exo Frame upgrades row to focus on is Efficiency Upgrades. Rolling for armor and weapons by focusing Umbral Engrams is riskier and will more than likely not get you that Disparity God Roll you are looking for. However, the Focusing Deepsight upgrade on the Focusing Upgrades track is great and should be uplocked eventually so you can more easily unlock weapon patterns for IKELOS and Seraph weapons.

The best way to spend your Exo Frame Modules is on the Efficiency Upgrades track. The best upgrades on this track are Heisted Deepsight which allows you to get a Deepsight Resonance, or red border, Seraph weapon every time you open a Seraph Chest, Seraph Key Code Bounties, which grants Seraph Key Codes when completing Exo Frame bounties, and Seraph Key Code Combatants, which grants defeated combatants a chance to drop Seraph Key Codes.

The last best Exo Frame upgrade is Seraphic Deepsight Bonus which allows for a guaranteed Seasonal Deepsight Resonance weapon that you don’t have a pattern for when opening Seraph Chests. Therefore, getting as many Seraph Key Codes as possible and opening Seraph Chests as many times as you can is important and, with the right Exo Frame upgrades, can make pattern hunting a lot easier.

Those are the best Exo Frame upgrades in Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph. While hunting down Seraph Key Codes and opening Seraph Chests, be sure to keep a lookout for the new Revision Exotic weapon missions.

Destiny 2 is available on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S|X.

- This article was updated on December 7th, 2022