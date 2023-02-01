Linear Fusion Rifles Will No Longer Be Meta After Huge Nerf Coming in Destiny 2 Lightfall

After showcasing four new exotic weapons coming in Destiny 2 Lightfall, Bungie has also posted an article about upcoming weapon tuning coming in Season 20. Some of these weapon balancing changes have been dreaded for a while now, including the nerf to Linear Fusion Rifles. With the nerf that will go live when Lightfall releases, Linear Fusion Rifles will not dominate the Destiny 2 meta.

What is the Linear Fusion Rifle Nerf in Destiny 2 Lightfall?

The major nerf that will happen to Linear Fusion Rifles when Lightfall begins is they will get a 15% damage reduction to Champions, minibosses, bosses, and vehicles.

This nerf to Linear Fusion Rifles applies to every Linear Fusion Rifle in the game except exotic ones. To make exotic Linear Fusion Rifles more competitive and desirable, they won’t be affected by this nerf.

Since Linear Fusion Rifles, like the Taipan-4FR, have been dominating the endgame PvE for so long, Bungie has decided to weaken them across the board to make other Heavy weapons more viable.

While this isn’t the most shocking news, this actually could be a good thing since it will require Destiny 2 players to search for the new meta-defining weapons for endgame PvE. Having a clear winner all the time with no variation gets a little stale, so this change is just one of many that Bungie is making to make Lightfall more exciting and accessible.

Though Linear Fusion Rifles are getting nerfed, Machine Guns are getting buffed which is great news for the new Deterministic Chaos exotic Machine Gun. There are other changes coming to other weapons as well when Lightfall begins, but this is one of the big ones you’ll want to prepare for.

Speaking of getting prepared, with the sneak peek of weapon tuning in Season 20 now available, you can check out what weapons you need to get from the H.E.L.M. before Lightfall begins.

Destiny 2 is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

- This article was updated on February 1st, 2023