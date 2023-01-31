New Lightfall Exotic Void Machine Gun Can Weaken Enemies and Make Them Volatile

While there were three other exotic weapons shown in the new Destiny 2 Lightfall weapons and gear trailer, arguably the most exciting one is the new exotic Void Machine Gun that can weaken enemies and make them volatile. These two status effects are some of the strongest in the game and currently define the meta. Here is what the new exotic Void Machine Gun is in Destiny 2.

What is Deterministic Chaos in Destiny 2 Lightfall?

The new exotic Void Machine Gun coming in Destiny 2 Lightfall is called Deterministic Chaos and it really packs a punch. As stated previously, Deterministic Chaos weakens enemies but it does it every fourth shot. On every sixteenth shot, enemies become volatile.

The Deterministic Chaos is a rhythm-based weapon, much like the new Hi-Fi Rush game, which means you’ll need to just hold down the trigger when using it to get the buffs. You’ll need to plan when the fourth shot will happen and you can count on a volatile shot on the fourth four shot, if that makes sense.

While the new exotic Glaive and Sidearm are really cool, the weapon that everybody will want to have is the Deterministic Chaos. The reason why it will be such a hot commodity is because weaken is one of the best status effects in the game for Raid and Dungeon bosses and volatile rounds are really good, especially if you are rocking a killer Void build.

How to Get Deterministic Chaos in Destiny 2 Lightfall

Since the exotic Void Machine Gun was just announced, we don’t know how to unlock it yet. We won’t know how to get Deterministic Chaos until Lightfall comes out.

- This article was updated on January 31st, 2023