Destiny 2 Lightfall Weapons and Gear Trailer: When is It, Where to Watch, and More

Bungie has recently announced that a new trailer will be revealed tomorrow, January 31, 2023, which will showcase Destiny 2 Lightfall weapons and gear. this is huge news for people hungry for all things Lightfall. If you don’t know what Lightfall is, it’s the new expansion coming to Destiny 2 at the end of February. If you do know what Lightfall is, here’s when and where you can watch the Destiny 2 Lightfall weapons and gear trailer.

When is the Destiny 2 Lightfall Weapons and Gear Trailer?

The Destiny 2 Lightfall weapons and gear trailer is releasing on January 31, 2023, at 7:00 am PT. Bungie has been ramping up Lightfall excitement in the new year with environment trailers and much more.

There is so much new information about Lightfall getting released by Bungie. On top of the new expansion itself, the buildcrafting and quality of life improvements are getting players very excited. Players have already found the meta weapon in Lightfall.

Where to Watch the Destiny 2 Lgithfall Weapons and Gear Trailer?

The best place to watch the Destiny 2 Lightfall weapons and gear trailer is on YouTube. Of course, you can most likely watch streamers watch it or watch it via other publications like IGN after it’s released, but if you want to be first in line when the trailer drops, you’ll want to come early and watch on YouTube.

That is everything we know about the Destiny 2 Lightfall weapons and gear trailer so far. We will be waiting for the new trailer with you and be here to report what is shown. There haven’t been many leaks or teasers as to what to expect, but we’ll keep you posted.

Destiny 2 is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

- This article was updated on January 30th, 2023