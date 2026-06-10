Woman accidentally swallowed her Aipods mistaking it for a Vitamin pill, and the internet had to wait a few days for ‘closure’

It is not every day that a simple routine like taking vitamins turns into a viral medical drama, but that is exactly what happened to a TikTok user who goes by the handle @spotmebestie. She recently found herself in the middle of a bizarre situation after accidentally swallowing one of her AirPods, thinking it was just another pill in her daily regimen.

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The incident has since exploded online, racking up 1.3 million views on TikTok and getting covered by Daily Dot, as people follow the strange journey of her missing tech accessory. It is safe to say that this is one of the most unexpected tech mishaps I have ever encountered, and it definitely highlights how easily we can get distracted by our daily habits.

The whole ordeal started while the TikToker was sitting in her car, preparing to take a handful of vitamins. In a moment of distraction, she swallowed the group of pills, but she immediately realized something was off because one of the items felt much larger than a typical vitamin. The realization did not fully sink in until she started driving and noticed her phone suddenly connected to the AirPod. She realized she did not have the device on her, and the pieces of the puzzle clicked together in a way that I am sure she never wanted to experience.

She had accidentally swallowed one of the two AirPods

The panic must have been real, so she did the logical thing and called poison control for guidance. According to the TikToker, the staff at poison control actually assumed she was a child when she explained the situation. She said they told her, “What goes in must come out.” It turns out that her only option was to wait for the device to naturally pass through her system.

It is a pretty gross reality to face, but she committed to the process and decided to keep her followers updated on the timeline of the entire event. She even shared an X-ray that eventually confirmed the AirPod was no longer in her system, providing the closure that her followers were so desperately seeking. According to the TikToker, the timeline for the device to pass was expected to be anywhere from two to four days.

The internet, as you might expect, had a field day with this information. The comment section on her TikTok account became a hub for jokes, memes, GIFs, and genuine concern. One user on TikTok quipped, “This is not what they meant when they said, ‘an apple a day…’” Another person commented, “Reunited? You’ve never been closer than this.”

It is honestly hilarious to see how people react to these kinds of situations, even if the thought of it makes me cringe a little bit. One particularly practical commenter wrote, “Honestly, if I had to choose between sifting through my poop for a few days and buying a new AirPod, I’m buying a new Air Pod.” The original poster had a very clear motivation for sharing all of these updates, and she personally responded to the skepticism by saying, “I just want everyone to have closure.”

The story did not stay confined to TikTok, as it quickly jumped over to X. It was shared by a verified account under the handle @end3of 6days9, and it has been circulating across that platform ever since. The reactions on X were just as colorful as those on TikTok. Many people were baffled that she would even want the device back.

She thought she was taking her vitamins… but she actually swallowed her AirPod.



A few minutes later, her AirPod connected to her phone while it was still inside her. She called Poison Control (who thought she was calling about a child at first), and they basically told her,… pic.twitter.com/j06BnOnQwD — End3of6Days9 (Helen) 🇺🇸 (@end3of6days9) June 9, 2026

One user noted, “I would tell Apple Care it was lost lol. Zero chance I would use that again.” Another user expressed a very valid technical concern, saying, “I would be worried about the lithium battery inside the AirPod.” That is a point that definitely makes sense from a safety perspective, as battery leaks are a real concern with damaged electronics.

Another user on X kept it brief and to the point, stating, “No way I would touch it ever again.”

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