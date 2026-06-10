26-year-old woman revealed her ‘f**k it’ list as she plans to pass away by ‘assisted dying’

Annaliese Holland, a 26-year-old from Adelaide, has made the difficult decision to end her life through Australia’s voluntary assisted dying program. After living with chronic illness since she was 12, Holland received a diagnosis of Autoimmune Autonomic Ganglionopathy at 18.

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This rare condition causes the immune system to attack the autonomic nervous system, leading to severe damage. For the last decade, Holland has been unable to eat a meal. She relies entirely on total parenteral nutrition, which is fed directly into her bloodstream through the last viable vein in her chest.

She explained her medical circumstances by stating, “If this vein gets blocked, then basically there’s no way of giving me hydration or food… you basically starve to death.” Because of the damage her body has sustained, Holland knows she will not reach old age. Doctors have informed her that she likely has less than 12 months to live.

Holland wants her funeral to be a celebration of life

This timeline makes her eligible for Australia’s Voluntary Assisted Dying (VAD) program, which is currently available in every state and territory in Australia except the Northern Territory. To access this program, a person must be living with a condition that is likely to cause death within six to 12 months, a fact confirmed by two specially trained doctors.

Holland has decided to take this step to pass away with her loved ones nearby rather than waiting for the natural progression of her illness. She has even created what she calls a “f–k it list” of experiences she wants to complete before she dies. She has already managed to tick off several major items. She has rented her own apartment, flown in a helicopter, watched a friend’s baby being born, and seen her dad’s face as she tried on a wedding dress.

Despite the heavy nature of her circumstances, Holland expressed that she no longer fears death. In fact, she described the moment she was told she had less than 12 months left as a “really happy thing.” She spoke to ABC.net about this perspective, saying, “When you’ve been sick for such a long time it becomes something that’s not so scary. It sounds strange but it’s incredibly empowering.”

However, she remains honest about the complexity of her feelings. She admitted, “If I really think about it at night, it kind of f–ks with me. We don’t know what happens after we close our eyes. So I’m a little scared, in that sense.”

The decision to pursue assisted dying came after years of living in immense physical pain. She noted that she had become a shell of her former self and realized that “quality is so much more important than quantity.” Her daily life is currently quite restricted, as she spends about 17 hours a day in bed or on the couch. Her health continues to decline, and she is preparing for the removal of her teeth because her jaw is slowly crumbling. She mentioned that she has watched others with her disease suffer through that specific process, calling it a “horrible way to go.”

Interestingly, Holland was previously against the concept of assisted dying. Her views “completely changed” only after her health deteriorated to the point where surviving each day became a constant struggle. While she is at peace with her decision, she does acknowledge one lingering regret. She shared, “I’m OK with dying, but the bit that gets me is the fact that I’ve always wanted to be a mom. All of my friends and girls my age are having babies and I can’t do that.”

She has already finalized plans for her funeral, which she wants to be a celebration of life. Her chosen playlist includes songs from the Beatles, Lily Allen, and Over the Rainbow. While she has selected the date for her passing, she is keeping that information private to protect her family from potential public intrusion. By speaking out, she hopes to ensure others in similar positions realize that this is a valid option.

She encountered some resistance from doctors who did not believe in the practice, but she remains firm that it is an important conversation to have. She concluded, “If you don’t know about it, you don’t know it’s a choice. I had a bit of a fight with a few doctors about it because not everyone believes in it. But it’s something that needs to be spoken about and needs to be brought up because it is a choice and no-one’s saying you have to do it.”

Her final advice to others is to prioritize their happiness and “stop worrying about the bulls–t,” encouraging people to do whatever it takes to change their circumstances if they are unhappy.

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