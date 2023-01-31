All Upcoming Exotic Weapons in Destiny 2 Lightfall

As revealed in the brand new trailer, Destiny 2 Lightfall will come with three new Exotic weapons. While we don’t really the process to unlock these new Exotics, one will be locked behind the Season Pass for sure.

As seen in the trailer, one Exotic has an intrinsic perk which works well with Strand. The remaining two weapons come with intrinsic perks that have Champion stunning abilities. With that, here are all the Exotic weapons that will go live in Destiny 2 Lightfall.

Guardians Set to Receive Three New Exotic Weapons in Destiny 2 Lightfall

While you might argue that the Quicksilver Storm is also an Exotic which is tied to Lightfall, if you’ve preordered the expansion already, you will have access to the weapon right now. Although it does have some interaction with Strand, the weapon is already in the game, so it isn’t a new Exotic by any means.

Apart from this Auto Rifle, the new Exotics are as follows:

Final Warning – Sidearm

Deterministic Chaos – Machine Gun

Winterbite – Machine Gun

Final Warning

The Final Warning is a Sidearm with the Strand element type. It fires charged tracking rounds. Given that it has the ability to track targets, it might be extremely handy in PvP. It will be interesting to see how the weapon works once it goes live. Most importantly, this sidearm will probably occupy the Kinetic slot as well, alongside the other Kinetic and Stasis weapons. Moreover, there’s a high chance that it might interact with some Strand verb as well.

Deterministic Chaos

The Deterministic Chaos is a Machine Gun with the Void element type. This is probably the only Exotic in Destiny 2 to be able to apply different debuffs to the enemy, interacting with two different Void verbs. The fourth shot weakens enemies, while the 16th shot makes the enemies volatile! Given that Volatile rounds can be used to pierce Barrier Champions, this weapon might come in handy in such situations.

Winterbite

Finally, the Winterbite is an Exotic Glaive that has the capacity to freeze enemies with a frost orb. Theoretically, you will be able to stun both Unstoppable Champions and Overload Champions with just this weapon. However, the theory is one thing, and experiencing it firsthand is something else altogether. These Exotic weapons will be put to the test once Destiny 2 Lightfall goes live.

How to Get These Exotic Weapons in Destiny 2 Lightfall?

For now, the method behind obtaining these Exotic weapons is unclear. However, if we were to look at the Beyond Light and the Witch Queen expansions, one of these weapons will be locked behind the Season Pass, while the remaining two will have individual quests associated with them. Given that the Sidearm belongs to the Strand element type, there’s a high chance that this weapon will be a part of the Season Pass itself. However, this is all speculation for now. Destiny 2 Lightfall goes live on February 28, so while you’re waiting for it, here’s a checklist that will help you prepare for the upcoming expansion. Before the current season winds up, here are some weapons that you need to farm for as well.

Destiny 2 is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

- This article was updated on January 31st, 2023