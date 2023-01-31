With a new expansion on the cards, it’s absolutely mandatory to farm some weapons before Destiny 2 Lightfall goes live. Keeping in mind how difficult the legendary version of the Witch Queen campaign was, the Lightfall campaign mission shouldn’t be any different.

In Lightfall, the champion mods will be leaving the game, and you will be able to use subclass-specific buffs and debuffs to stun them. With that said, here are some of the weapons that you need to craft before the expansion goes live.

All Weapons you Need to Farm Before Destiny 2 Lightfall

1) Riptide

As noticed in one of the recent TWABs, Riptide is theoretically one of the best weapons to farm for before Destiny 2 Lightfall goes live. This weapon drops from Crucible activities, so ideally, you will want to look for a Riptide with the Chill Clip roll. To put it into perspective, different subclass-based buffs will allow you to stun different champions once the new expansion goes live. The Riptide Fusion Rifle can be used to stun almost all three champions. Theoretically, it’s a very strong weapon, but how it actually performs, remains to be seen once the new expansion goes live.

2) Tarnished Mettle

The only good thing that came out of the Season of Plunder was the Tarnished Mettle Scout Rifle. It’s an amazing weapon that can even outdo Tears of Contrition, provided you have the necessary rolls on it. First of all, the main roll that you’re looking for here is “Voltshot”, and to complement that roll, you need “Demolitionist”. Both these rolls synergize together, and if you manage to have a high grenade energy uptime, the Demolitionist roll will make sure that you have Voltshot on all the time. Just don’t forget to throw those grenades or else nothing will proc.

3) Fire and Forget

Linear Fusion Rifles have been immensely powerful throughout the Witch Queen expansion. While nothing can be said for sure, they just might retain their efficiency in the Lightfall expansion as well. The Fire and Forget is a unique weapon because it behaves almost like a Fusion Rifle, firing in three-round bursts. The rolls you might want to consider are “Field Prep”, “Frenzy”, “Demolitionist” and “Vorpal Weapon”. Out of the four rolls mentioned above, the “Field Prep” and “Demolitionist” rolls work well together, because the current DPS meta revolves around using two Grenade Launchers and a grenade charge. Given that the Demolitionist perk reloads the weapons from their reserves whenever a grenade is used, this is a nice alternative to Auto-Loading Holsters, provided you can manage a steady flow of grenade energy.

4) Retrofit Escapade

If you wish to get your hands on a weapon that can melt bosses in a matter of a few minutes, the Retrofit Escapade is the only one that fits the bill. Introduced during the Season of the Seraph itself, this weapon quickly turned out to be a nice DPS alternative and will continue to be so as we move forward into Lightfall. The perks that you’re looking for are “Fourth Time’s The Charm” and “Target Lock”. The former will return a round to your magazine whenever you land multiple precision hits on an enemy. The latter on the other hand will increase the total damage output as long as you remain on one target. Paired with the Radiant buff, you have a boss-destroyer on your hands.

5) IKELOS_SMG_V1.0.3

The IKELOS weapons have been quite popular ever since their inception. They’ve been reworked and released for the third time in Season of the Seraph, and now support a brand-new perk pool. Keeping that in mind, the IKELOS_SMG_V1.0.3 is probably one of the best SMGs in the game right now. Primarily because of the fact that it comes with a roll known as “Seraph Rounds”. Not only that, you will also be able to craft the “Voltshot” roll on this. This SMG has a high fire rate anyway, and if you manage to pair it up with Voltshot, you’ll be clearing ads in no time.

These are the weapons that will come in handy once Destiny 2 Lightfall goes live. Here’s a checklist that will help you with preparing for the upcoming expansion. Also, don’t forget to farm those Ascendant Shards while you have the chance to do so.

