Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph: Every God Roll You Should Get Before Lightfall

Many players in Destiny 2 are already making their Lightfall prep checklist since the new expansion is right around the corner. Especially since Seraph and IKELOS weapons are necessary for the best Warmind Cell builds, you’ll definitely want to snag these God Rolls before Lightfall begins and all of the previous season’s weapons are near impossible to get. Here are the Seraph and IKELOS God Rolls you need to get before Destiny 2 Lightfall.

All Seraph God Rolls You Should Get Before Lightfall

There are six Seraph weapons available during Season of the Seraph and they are all craftable. Ideally, you’ll unlock the pattern for all six of these great weapons, but if you have to focus on two or three Seraph God Roll weapons, it would be Fire and Forget and Judgment of Kelgorath.

Though there are a lot of great Seraph weapons, if you had to pick two to focus on, it should be Fire and Forget and Judgment of Kelgorath. Fire and Forget is a Linear Fusion Rifle that can deal more damage than any other Fusion Rifle with the right god roll. Judgment of Kelgorath is a Glaive that is absolutely nasty with Incandescent.

If you want to go for a third, Retrofit Escapade is a really well-rounded Machine Gun and Path of Least Resistance is a very fun Arc Trace Rifle. We would recommend skipping Disparity since Zero Revision is already available.

All IKELOS God Rolls You Should Get Before Lightfall

There are four IKELOS weapons available during Season of the Seraph and the two that you want to focus on getting God Rolls for are IKELOS_SMG_v1.0.3 and IKELOS_HC_v1.0.3.

The IKELOS_SMG_v1.0.3 is one of the best SMGs to come out in multiple seasons. If you don’t have a Calus Mini-Tool, you should definitely grab an IKELOS_SMG_v1.0.3 before Lightfall arrives. The IKELOS_HC_v1.0.3 is very powerful and is a great weapon for any Hand Cannon Hunter.

The two other IKELOS weapons, the Shotgun and the Sniper Rifle, are good but not as competitive as the SMG and Hand Cannon. Focus on getting God Rolls for the SMG and the Hand Cannon first.

While the IKELOS and Seraph weapons are great, there is four seasons’ worth of weapons to get at the H.E.L.M. before Lightfall arrives. There is also tons of news about what we can expect from Lightfall when it arrives, including a big change to Resilience, so stay tuned for more.

Destiny 2 is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

- This article was updated on January 24th, 2023