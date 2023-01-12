Best Warmind Cell Mods and Builds in Destiny 2: Void, Solar, and Arc

A brand new armor mods update has just happened in Destiny 2 which allows every player in the game to have access to almost every armor mod. If you are new to mods or just want to know what the best Warmind Cell build is, you’ve come to the right place Since Warmind Cells are especially confusing, this guide will help you create the best one using the best armor mods regardless of class. Here are the best Warmind Cell builds and armor mods for Void, Solar, and Arc in Destiny 2.

Best Void Warmind Cell Armor Mods in Destiny 2

Cellular Suppression (4 Energy Void Combat Style Armor Mod) – Damaging a Warmind Cell creates a burst of suppressing Void energy. Additionally, you deal less damage to Warmind Cells.

As a precursor to every Warmind build, you need to be using IKELOS weapons or Seraph weapons to spawn Warminds from defeating enemies. That said, the Void Warmind build is quite good. If you pair Warmind’s Protection and Power of Rasputin together, you’ll deal more damage to enemies and take less damage from them, as long as they are near Warmind Cells.

Cellular Suppression is also a fantastic mod since suppression is one of the best effects you can place on enemies in the game. You’ll deal less damage to the Warmind Cells themselves, but with the other mods listed above, you won’t want to be dealing damage to the Warmind Cells unless absolutely necessary.

Best Solar Warmind Cell Armor Mods in Destiny 2

Rage of the Warmind (5 Solar Energy Combat Style Armor Mod) – Adds additional Solar damage to the explosions of Warmind Cells you destroy.

As always, to rock a Warmind Cells build, you need to primarily use IKELOS or Seraph weapons because those are the only way you’ll consistently spawn Warmind Cells from defeated enemies. That said, there are four great Solar Warmind Cell armor mods.

Scorch and ignite are two excellent status effects introduced with Solar 3.0 and this Solar Warmind Cell build fully takes advantage of that. With Burning Cells and Wrath of Rasputin, you can set a field of enemies ablaze while spawning in even more Warmind Cells. To add even more Solar destruction, add Rage of the Warmind. If you want to go the combat medic route, Fireteam Medic is a great option.

Best Arc Warmind Cell Armor Mods in Destiny 2

Blessing of Rasputin (2 Arc Energy Combat Style Armor Mod) – Collecting a Warmind Cell increases the chances that your next final blow with a Seraph weapon will create a Warmind Cell.

Though the Arc elemental wells and Charged with Light builds are just okay, the Arc Warmind Cell build is fantastic. To reiterate, you can only create a Warmind Cell build if you use IKELOS or Seraph weapons since those are the only ways to create Warmind Cells from defeated enemies.

If you choose to equip all four of these great Arc Warmind Cell armor mods, great, but if you only pick a few, you should at least pick Blessing of Rasputin because it will increase the chances of you creating a Warmind Cell on your next kill with a Seraph weapon.

The two Warmind Cell mods that pair excellently together are Strength of Rasputin and Sheltering Energy. These two armor mods are triggered the same way and will grant you an overshield and melee energy every time you collect a Warmind Cell. Modular Lightning is a great one as well to create chaining Arc damage to surrounding enemies. All three of these armor mods make for an amazing Arc Warmind Cell build.

Now that you have the best Warmind Cell builds and armor mods in Destiny 2, you are ready to grind Spire of the Watcher for the best loot. Good luck out there Guardians and have fun!

Destiny 2 is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

- This article was updated on January 12th, 2023