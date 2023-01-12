Best Elemental Well Mods and Builds in Destiny 2: Void, Solar, and Arc

With the new free mod update that grants every player all of the armor mods, it is more important than ever to understand mods and know which ones are the best in Destiny 2. There are tons of armor mods to choose from and our goal is to help you create the best Elemental Well build you can regardless of class and subclass.

While many builds can be created with mods there are several mods that rank higher than the rest. That said, remember that all of the mods are good in different situations and circumstances. Here are the best Elemental Well builds and mods for every class and subclass in Destiny 2.

Best Void Elemental Wells Armor Mods in Destiny 2

Well of Tenacity (2 Energy Void Combat Style Mod) – Picking up a Void elemental well reduces the damage you take from combatants for a short period of time.

The reason why Well of Tenacity is such a great mod is because whenever you pick up a Void elemental well, the damage you take from combatants is reduced for a short period. This pairs really well with Reaping Wellmaker which always grants a Void elemental well after activating your class ability and getting a weapon final blow and Well of Utility which grants class ability energy when picking up Void elementals.

Especially when paired with the best Void 3.0 builds, this elemental well build is devastating. Elemental Ordinance will create an elemental well after grenade kills and Well of Utility can stack which, as you can see, can create a very synergistic Void build.

Best Solar Elemental Wells Armor Mods in Destiny 2

Bountiful Wells (2 Energy Solar Combat Style Armor Mod) – Elemental well mods that cause you to spawn elemental wells can now stack, spawning additional wells for each additional copy of the mod you have equipped.

The Solar elemental wells build is arguably the best build in the game. With Elemental Ordnance and Well of Ordnance, which can stack, you’ll constantly be getting grenade energy and spawning elemental wells which will grant you energy to all of your abilities. Especially paired with the Warlock’s Sunbracers and a solid Solar 3.0 build, this combo is unstoppable.

To make this build even better, you can put on Well of Life which increases your health regeneration for a short time or you could have Explosive Wellmaker which works great with Godrolls that have Incandescent. If you do choose to equip a lot of Explosive Wellmakers or want to equip other elemental well mods from other subclasses, Bountiful Wells allows for any well-making mod to stack, which is very good.

Best Arc Elemental Wells Armor Mods in Destiny 2

Melee Wellmaker (4 Energy Combat Style Armor Mod) – Powered melee combatant final blows spawn elemental wells matching your subclass energy type.

The Arc elemental well armor mods focus on melee and Arc is arguably the weakest elemental wells build of all the subclasses. If melee isn’t what you want to focus on, turn back now. That said, a really strong Titan Arc build can be made with these Arc armor mods.

To create elemental wells, you’ll need Overcharged Wellmaker and Melee Wellmaker. As you use your melee ability and finishers, you’ll get wells that grant melee energy and increase melee damage with Well of Striking and Well of Ions. Rinse and repeat.

And those are the best Elemental Wells builds and armor mods in Destiny 2. We hope that this guide was helpful. Have fun making your perfect build!

Destiny 2 is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

- This article was updated on January 12th, 2023