The Best Titan Builds in Destiny 2: Subclass, Stats, Aspects, and More

Coming up with the optimal Titan Builds in Destiny 2 for each subclass can be somewhat tricky. With the appropriate build, Titans are unkillable beasts that can dominate in both PvP and PvE.

The workings of any Titan build rely upon two very specific areas; gunplay and abilities. While perfecting the gunplay relies a lot on practice, a continuous supply of ability energy relies upon the build that you take into battle.

Here we’ll explore some of the best Titan builds in Destiny 2 for early to mid-game content.

The Best Titan Builds in Destiny 2 for Every Subclass

Each build mentioned below depends a lot upon the Exotic armor you use. If you’re new to the game, you might not be able to get your hands on these Exotic armor pieces. To get them, you will have to grind a bit and make your way to power level 1570. That’s when you can start farming Legend Lost Sectors for these Exotic armor pieces.

Assuming that you have a good number of Titan Exotic armor pieces, you can go ahead and start creating the best Titan builds in Destiny 2.

Stats to Focus on For The Best Titan Builds in Destiny 2

Since Destiny 2 is a role-playing game, there are some stats associated with each and every class. You will come across a total of six stats in the game, namely: Mobility, Resilience, Recovery, Discipline, Intellect, and Strength. Here’s what each of these stats does.

Mobility: Governs how high you can jump and strafe.

Governs how high you can jump and strafe. Resilience: Gives your character damage resistance, and reduces the damage your character takes when breaking out of the Stasis crystals they’re frozen in. In the current meta, having a high resilience stat is of utmost importance because it gives you a 40% damage resistance.

Gives your character damage resistance, and reduces the damage your character takes when breaking out of the Stasis crystals they’re frozen in. In the current meta, having a high resilience stat is of utmost importance because it gives you a 40% damage resistance. Recovery: A high recovery rating indicates how quickly your character will recover health.

A high recovery rating indicates how quickly your character will recover health. Discipline: Determines the cooldown of your grenades.

Determines the cooldown of your grenades. Intellect: Determines how quickly your Super (ultimate ability) cools down.

Determines how quickly your Super (ultimate ability) cools down. Strength: Determines how quickly you can use your charged melee in battle.

Now, there isn’t a right way or a wrong way for stat distribution when it comes to the best titan builds in Destiny 2. However, the Resilience stat should be the primary focus and you need to take it all the way up to 100. Not only will this give you a 40% damage resistance, but it will also make sure that your class ability returns quickly.

The other stat you need to focus on is your Discipline. As a Titan, you will be using a lot of grenades, so spec-ing armor into the Discipline stat can be helpful. For the final stat, you could either choose to focus on Recovery or on Strength.

With the stats out of the way, let’s take a deep dive into the builds!

Arc Titan

We’ll start with the Arc Titan first since Arc is in focus right now. This build is really powerful, but to get it right, you will have to get the cycle correct, or else you might run out of your abilities pretty quickly!

Aspects

Knockout: Breaking a target’s shield or critically wounding them grants additional melee range and damage. If a target is then defeated with melee damage, your health regeneration kicks in and your character is Amplified.

Breaking a target’s shield or critically wounding them grants additional melee range and damage. If a target is then defeated with melee damage, your health regeneration kicks in and your character is Amplified. Touch of Thunder: Improves Arc Grenades.

Fragments

Spark of Ions: Defeating a jolted target creates an Ionic Trace.

Defeating a jolted target creates an Ionic Trace. Spark of Resistance: Gain increased damage resistance when surrounded with enemies. (+10 Strength)

Gain increased damage resistance when surrounded with enemies. (+10 Strength) Spark of Magnitude: Arc Grenades have extended duration.

Arc Grenades have extended duration. Spark of Shock: Arc Grenades jolt enemies (-10 Discipline)

Grenade: Storm Grenade

Melee: Thunderclap

Super: Thundercrash

Exotic: Heart of Inmost Light

Mods: Bountiful Wells, Seeking Wells, Elemental Ordnance (x2), Bomber (x2), Ashes to Assets (x2) (only on Solar Helmets)

How Does This Build Work?

If you haven’t already guessed, this Titan build focuses a lot on your grenades. More than anything else, you will be throwing a lot of grenades, and you will have a never-ending supply of grenades as well. When you get into an encounter, first trigger your Titan class ability.

What this does is proc your Heart of Inmost Light Exotic, empowering your grenade and melee abilities. Not only will this increase the regeneration time for your abilities, but it will also give your grenades additional damage as well.

When it comes to Storm Grenades, thanks to your Spark of Magnitude, the overall effect of this grenade will last longer. So, all you need to do is throw this grenade and watch the magic happen. The Touch of Thunder Aspect changes your Storm Grenade into a roaming thundercloud that damages targets through lightning strikes. The Spark of Shock kicks in and starts jolting every enemy hit by the lightning strike. Since the grenade damage is empowered, it will probably kill the enemies as well. Here’s where the Spark of Ions kicks in and creates an Ionic Trace for almost every enemy you kill.

With the Bountiful Wells and Elemental Ordnance mods, you will generate around three Arc elemental wells while defeating a single group of enemies. Picking these up will recharge your abilities. The Ionic Traces will do a similar thing too. Keep the cycle going and you will have an infinite supply of grenades.

With the dual Ashes to Assets mod, you will gain Super energy for every grenade kill you get, so that’ll give you a steady supply of Super energy as well.

Solar Titan

The Solar Titan is literally unkillable in Destiny 2. It’s build might not be as elaborate as the Arc Titan, but you will still have a decent amount of grenades, and a shot at getting infinite powered melee charges.

Aspects

Sol Invictus: Solar ability final blows, Hammer of Sol hits and defeating enemies with ignition spawns Sunspots. Stepping into a Sunspot grants restoration and quicker ability recharge. Enemies who step into a Sunspot are scorched.

Solar ability final blows, Hammer of Sol hits and defeating enemies with ignition spawns Sunspots. Stepping into a Sunspot grants restoration and quicker ability recharge. Enemies who step into a Sunspot are scorched. Roaring Flames: Solar ability final blows or ignition kills grant bonus Solar ability damage that can stack up to three times.

Fragments

Ember of Solace: Restoration and Radiant last longer.

Restoration and Radiant last longer. Ember of Empyrean: Solar ability final blows extend the duration of the Radiant buff. (-10 Resilience)

Solar ability final blows extend the duration of the Radiant buff. (-10 Resilience) Ember of Torches: Powered melee final blows make you and your nearby allies Radiant.

Powered melee final blows make you and your nearby allies Radiant. Ember of Char: Enemies caught within the blast radius of any Solar Grenade are scorched.

Grenade: Fusion Grenade / Thermite Grenade.

Melee: Throwing Hammer

Super: Hammer of Sol

Exotic: Loreley Splendor Helm

Class Ability: Rally Barricade

Mods: Bountiful Wells, Melee Wellmaker (x2), Well of Life, Ashes to Assets (x2)

How Does This Build Work?

Unlike the Arc Titan, this build works in a rather interesting way. Whenever you’re in battle, the moment you pop a rally barricade, which also happens to be your class ability, you generate a Sunspot at your feet. Not only will this heal you, but it will also give you ability energy. This happens due to the intrinsic perk on the Loreley Splendor Helm.

When enemies come in close range, hit them with your powered melee ability (Throwing Hammer) to get the Radiant buff. If you’ve hit them right, the hammer will bounce off them and come back to you, instantly recharging your melee ability. With the Radiant buff, you can now cause more damage with your Throwing Hammer. Not only that, whenever you pick up the Throwing Hammer, you’re granted a buff called Cure, which heals you instantly.

You will also generate Solar Wells whenever you kill enemies with your Throwing Hammer. Picking up a Solar Well will grant you the Restoration Buff as well. With the Restoration Buff active, your health regen won’t be affected even if you take damage. And your Grenade kills will get you additional Super energy too.

Void Titan

The Void subclass was the first to receive a rework in Destiny 2. Although you won’t find many Void Titans in the game today, this is still a fun build to tinker around with.

Aspects

Bastion: Casting a Barricade generates an overshield for you and your allies. Guardians behind the barricade will see the overshield recharge overtime with an increase in its duration as well.

Casting a Barricade generates an overshield for you and your allies. Guardians behind the barricade will see the overshield recharge overtime with an increase in its duration as well. Offensive Bulwark: When inside the Ward of Dawn with the Overshield activated, you have increased grenade recharge time and increased melee damage.

Fragments

Echo of Leeching: Melee final blows regenerate health for you and your nearby allies. (+10 Resilience)

Melee final blows regenerate health for you and your nearby allies. (+10 Resilience) Echo of Remnants: Lingering grenades have a longer duration.

Lingering grenades have a longer duration. Echo of Instability: Defeating targets with grenades grants volatile rounds to all Void weapons. (+10 Strength)

Grenade: Vortex Grenade.

Melee: Shield Bash

Super: Ward of Dawn

Exotic: Heart of Inmost Light

Class Ability: Rally Barricade

Mods: Bountiful Wells, Melee Wellmaker (x2), Ashes to Assets (x2), Well of Tenacity

How Does This Build Work?

This is more of a support role, and a very fun build to experiment with. You will be using a lot of melee here, so be prepared to throw your shield around a lot. Other than that, you’ll be using a lot of Rally Barricades for that continuous overshield.

To make the most out of this build, throw a grenade first to proc the intrinsic perk on the Heart of Inmost Light. After that, you can start throwing your powered melee around for those additional melee kills. Don’t forget to use that Rally Barricade every now and then for that overshield that you get.

In addition to that, whenever you use your powered melee ability, you will generate Void wells. Picking up these wells will also give you another damage resistance buff, turning your Titan into the tank that it was meant to be.

Stasis Titan

Stasis is the only Darkness-based subclass in the game. Until Strand arrives, this is the only subclass that will allow you to turn to your dark side. You will have a lot of fun while running around and freezing your enemy in their places!

Aspects

Howl of the Storm: While sliding, activate your charged melee ability to release a wave of Stasis energy forward. This energy freezes targets and creates Stasis crystals.

While sliding, activate your charged melee ability to release a wave of Stasis energy forward. This energy freezes targets and creates Stasis crystals. Tectonic Harvest: Shattering a Stasis crystal creates a Stasis shard. When you or your allies pick it up, you receive melee energy.

Fragments

Whisper of Chains: Whenever you’re near a frozen target or a friendly Stasis crystal, you gain damage resistance. (+10 Recovery)

Whenever you’re near a frozen target or a friendly Stasis crystal, you gain damage resistance. (+10 Recovery) Whisper of Rime: Collecting Stasis shards grants you a small overshield that lasts for 10 seconds. Picking up more shards refills the overshield and refreshes the timer as well.

Collecting Stasis shards grants you a small overshield that lasts for 10 seconds. Picking up more shards refills the overshield and refreshes the timer as well. Whisper of Conduction: Nearby Stasis shards track to your location. (+10 Resilience, +10 Intellect)

Grenade: Glacier Grenade.

Super: Glacial Quake

Class Ability: Rally Barricade

Exotic: Hoarfrost-Z

Mods: Font of Might, Elemental Shards, Elemental Time Dilation, Elemental Armaments (x2)

How Does This Build Work?

Unlike the previous builds, this build focuses creating a lot of Stasis shards. You won’t need any additional mods for it because most of your Aspects and Fragments will take care of it. Moreover, some of the Kinetic Weapons in the game belong to the Stasis Subclass.

So whenever you defeat an enemy with your Kinetic Weapons that belong to the Stasis Subclass, you’ll create Stasis Elemental Wells. While sliding, whenever you activate your charged melee, you’ll freeze enemies and you’ll create Stasis Shards.

The Elemental Shards mod will cause these shards to work like Elemental wells itself. Plus, whenever you use your Rally Barricade while wearing the Hoarfrost-Z, you’ll pop a wall of ice rather than a regular barrier. Enemies close to this barrier will be slowed down, while you and your allies standing behind this barricade will gain bonus weapon reload speed and range.

Thanks to the Font of Might mod, everytime you pick up a Stasis well or a shard, your Stasis weapons will receive bonus weapon damage.

​Those are the best Titan builds in Destiny 2. Now there are a lot of other Fragments and Aspects in the game for every subclass, so feel free to experiment with them and see which suits your playstyle the best. But you will have a lot of fun using both these aforementioned builds in Destiny 2.

