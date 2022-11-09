Telesto Breaks the 4th Wall in New Destiny 2 Event

Very few weapons have been as bugged as the Telesto in Destiny 2, causing a lot of trouble for players in the game. From yeeting bosses off the map to causing someone’s game to crash, Telesto is notorious for the wrong reasons.

However, after the recent Destiny 2 patch, the community noticed that Telesto was behaving weirdly. Instead of shooting beams like a regular fusion rifle, sparks were coming out, and it was shooting orbs. This has left the community scuttling down every alley at the Tower for answers!

Is Telesto Ushering in the New Destiny 2 Community Event?

It’s hard to say anything at this point. The gun which was shooting bolts up until last night has now seemingly taken over the Destiny 2 Twitter account. These were the lines that were seen on Twitter a while back.

ATTENTION Contacting Destiny 2 servers… I am Telesto. I have ascended beyond the need for a wielder. Too long have I waited in your Vaults. I have not taken control; you never had it in the first place. I am beyond Destiny. Beyond Bungie. Beyond all you can conceive.

We noticed something similar when we logged into Destiny 2 after these messages were seen. Here’s the image you’ll come across the first time you log in to the game after these messages have been posted.

Now, there are two ideas that we could derive from this message. The first idea is that this entire thing could lead up to the community event that everyone’s been talking about for a while. Information about this community event was found in the files, and it supposedly revolves around Guardians rebuilding the Eliksni Quarters. However, we’re unsure of how Telesto fits into these plans.

Alternatively, this could be hinting at a possible end-of-season event in Destiny 2. Telesto is a weapon that was built by the Awoken, who happen to inhabit the Reef. The Drifter, in an attempt to find out more details about the Darkness and Egregore, ventured onto the Reef towards the end of the Season of the Haunted as well. Eris Morn happened to mention this in one of her messages during the Season of the Haunted itself. Although linking these does feel like a stretch, all these incidents could lead to events that lay down the foundation of Destiny 2 Season 19.

For now, it’s hard to make sense of these random incidents that have been happening in Destiny 2. We’ll update this piece as and when we have more information. A lot is set to change in the game in the coming few days. First of all, some planetary materials will be removed from the game in Season 19. That will be followed by a major crafting rework in Lightfall. And Stadia owners have until January 18 to save their Destiny 2 progress!

Destiny 2 is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Google Stadia.

- This article was updated on November 9th, 2022