All Materials That Will Be Unobtainable in Destiny 2 Season 19

After five years of continuously including new content in its game, Bungie is finally cutting content from Destiny 2. When the next season arrives, Season 19, multiple materials that you could get by going to planets in the system in the game will no longer be available. You cannot get these materials from finishing public events nor can you get them from chests. They will be completely deleted from the game, meaning more inventory space for any of your Guardians in Destiny 2. While you beat down the Champions in Season 18, here is what you need to know about all the materials that will be unobtainable in Destiny 2 Season 19.

What Materials Can You Not Get in Destiny 2 Season 19?

There will be six materials in total that will be wiped from Destiny 2. They go away once Season 19 begins, which is enough time to dump them onto Rahool, who is in The Tower. This will free up loads of space in your inventory once the new season begins.

All Items that Will Be Unobtainable Next Season

Next season, these six materials will no longer be available to get in Destiny 2:

Baryon Boughs

Dusklight Shards

Glacial Starwort

Helium Filaments

Microphasic Datalattice

Spinmetal Leaves

Before Season 19 begins and after it has started, you can exchange any of these materials with Rahool for 5,000 Glimmer for a stack of 20 materials. However, if you have less than 20, you can receive 250 Glimmer for every material you offer to him. This will be for every material in this batch going forward in Destiny 2.

Why Make the Switch?

This change allows for more options for players who come to Destiny 2. With these materials going away, there is now a gap in how players can earn Glimmer in the game. To make up for this gap, Bungie will give Heroic Events to boost Glimmer rewards on planets around Destiny 2.

Destiny 2 is available now for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

- This article was updated on October 13th, 2022