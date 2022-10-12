Destiny 2: How to Defeat Champions in Season 18

In Destiny 2 Season of Plunder, multiple Seasonal Challenges require Guardians to defeat Champions across the system. For instance, to complete Antiquarian VIII, you need to defeat Champions. What are Champions in Destiny 2? How do I find them? How do I defeat them? Here to answer these questions and more.

What are Champions in Destiny 2?

If you are new to Destiny 2 or just need a refresher, Champions are boss-like enemies that usually appear in Heroic activities like Lost Sectors, Raids, Nightfalls, and Campaign missions.

Like the Seasonal Challenges say, Champions can be found on any planet or location throughout the system. The easiest way to find Champions and complete your Seasonal Challenges is through Expeditions.

How to Defeat Champions in Destiny 2

There are three Champion types: Barrier, Overload, and Unstoppable. To take them down, you need to equip a Barrier, Overload, or Unstoppable mod to one of your guns. With the mods available via the Skeleton Key, there are multiple options for how to defeat a Champion in Destiny 2.

Depending on what guns you like best, you can equip an Anti-Barrier Auto Rifle or Anti-Barrier Pulse Rifle mod for Barrier Champions, the Unstoppable Pulse Rifle or Unstoppable Shotgun for Unstoppable Champions, and the Overload Bow or Overload Machine Gun for Overload Champions. Make sure to have one of each mod as you never know the Champion type you will face.

Killing Ruffians is the easiest way to defeat Champions in Destiny 2. Ruffians are Champions that are found in Expeditions. You can kill two Ruffians per Expedition. Ruffians are spawned by filling your vessel with 80% treasure and waiting. The Ruffians on Expedition are the easiest Champions to defeat and usually don’t require a modded gun.

And that is how to defeat Champions in Destiny 2. If you’re interested in more Destiny 2 news and guides, visit our Destiny 2 page.

Destiny 2 is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Google Stadia.