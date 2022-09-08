Destiny 2 Lost Sector Schedule (Season of Plunder): Rotation, Exotics, Rewards, and More

Destiny 2 players are busy as always with the many activities they can take part in within the game. Whether you are hunting for specific exotics or are working your way through the many story missions you can play through. Of course, there are many Lost Sectors found throughout the planets and due to the daily rotation of Legend/Master Lost Sectors, people need to know where they will be able to find them each day to reap the immense rewards from them. This guide article will take you over the Lost Sector schedule for Destiny 2.

Daily Lost Sector Rotation and Rewards for Destiny 2

The rotation thankfully stays fairly cyclical which is excellent for being able to quickly know where a Legend/Master Lost Sector will be on a given day for the daily activity. There are linked exotic rewards for each Lost Sector which is why so many players frequently visit the daily Lost Sectors, especially if they’re trying to get a specific exotic for a build they’re creating.

Date Lost Sector Name Exotic Rewards 8th September 2022 K1 Logistics Chest Armor: Omnioculus, Mantle of Battle Harmony, Cuirass of the Falling Star, Gyrfalcon’s Hauberk, Hoarfrost-Z 9th September 2022 K1 Communion Helmets: Dawn Chorus, Blight Ranger, Loreley Splendor Helm, Mask of Bakris, Fallen Sunstar, Precious Scars 10th September 2022 Skydock IV Leg Armor: Radiant Dance Machines, The Path of Burning Steps, Star-Eater Scales, Rain of Fire, Boots of the Assembler, Secant Filaments 11th September 2022 Scavenger’s Den Gauntlets: Osmiomancy Gloves, Athrys’s Embrace, Renewal Grasps, Caliban’s Hand, Icefall Mantle, Second Chance, Point-Contact Cannon Brace, Nothing Manacles, Necrotic Grip, No Backup Plans 12th September 2022 The Quarry Chest Armor: Omnioculus, Mantle of Battle Harmony, Cuirass of the Falling Star, Gyrfalcon’s Hauberk, Hoarfrost-Z 13th September 2022 Excavation Site XII Helmets: Dawn Chorus, Blight Ranger, Loreley Splendor Helm, Mask of Bakris, Fallen Sunstar, Precious Scars 14th September 2022 Concealed Void Leg Armor: Radiant Dance Machines, The Path of Burning Steps, Star-Eater Scales, Rain of Fire, Boots of the Assembler, Secant Filaments 15th September 2022 Bunker E15 Gauntlets: Osmiomancy Gloves, Athrys’s Embrace, Renewal Grasps, Caliban’s Hand, Icefall Mantle, Second Chance, Point-Contact Cannon Brace, Nothing Manacles, Necrotic Grip, No Backup Plans 16th September 2022 The Conflux Chest Armor: Omnioculus, Mantle of Battle Harmony, Cuirass of the Falling Star, Gyrfalcon’s Hauberk, Hoarfrost-Z 17th September 2022 The Rift Helmets: Dawn Chorus, Blight Ranger, Loreley Splendor Helm, Mask of Bakris, Fallen Sunstar, Precious Scars 18th September 2022 K1 Crew Quarters Leg Armor: Radiant Dance Machines, The Path of Burning Steps, Star-Eater Scales, Rain of Fire, Boots of the Assembler, Secant Filaments 19th September 2022 K1 Logistics Gauntlets: Osmiomancy Gloves, Athrys’s Embrace, Renewal Grasps, Caliban’s Hand, Icefall Mantle, Second Chance, Point-Contact Cannon Brace, Nothing Manacles, Necrotic Grip, No Backup Plans 20th September 2022 K1 Communion Chest Armor: Omnioculus, Mantle of Battle Harmony, Cuirass of the Falling Star, Gyrfalcon’s Hauberk, Hoarfrost-Z 21st September 2022 Skydock IV Helmets: Dawn Chorus, Blight Ranger, Loreley Splendor Helm, Mask of Bakris, Fallen Sunstar, Precious Scars 22nd September 2022 Scavenger’s Den Leg Armor: Radiant Dance Machines, The Path of Burning Steps, Star-Eater Scales, Rain of Fire, Boots of the Assembler, Secant Filaments 23rd September 2022 The Quarry Gauntlets: Osmiomancy Gloves, Athrys’s Embrace, Renewal Grasps, Caliban’s Hand, Icefall Mantle, Second Chance, Point-Contact Cannon Brace, Nothing Manacles, Necrotic Grip, No Backup Plans 24th September 2022 Excavation Site XII Chest Armor: Omnioculus, Mantle of Battle Harmony, Cuirass of the Falling Star, Gyrfalcon’s Hauberk, Hoarfrost-Z 25th September 2022 Concealed Void Helmets: Dawn Chorus, Blight Ranger, Loreley Splendor Helm, Mask of Bakris, Fallen Sunstar, Precious Scars 26th September 2022 Bunker E15 Leg Armor: Radiant Dance Machines, The Path of Burning Steps, Star-Eater Scales, Rain of Fire, Boots of the Assembler, Secant Filaments 27th September 2022 The Conflux Gauntlets: Osmiomancy Gloves, Athrys’s Embrace, Renewal Grasps, Caliban’s Hand, Icefall Mantle, Second Chance, Point-Contact Cannon Brace, Nothing Manacles, Necrotic Grip, No Backup Plans 28th September 2022 The Rift Chest Armor: Omnioculus, Mantle of Battle Harmony, Cuirass of the Falling Star, Gyrfalcon’s Hauberk, Hoarfrost-Z 29th September 2022 K1 Crew Quarters Helmets: Dawn Chorus, Blight Ranger, Loreley Splendor Helm, Mask of Bakris, Fallen Sunstar, Precious Scars 30th September 2022 K1 Logistics Leg Armor: Radiant Dance Machines, The Path of Burning Steps, Star-Eater Scales, Rain of Fire, Boots of the Assembler, Secant Filaments 1st October 2022 K1 Communion Gauntlets: Osmiomancy Gloves, Athrys’s Embrace, Renewal Grasps, Caliban’s Hand, Icefall Mantle, Second Chance, Point-Contact Cannon Brace, Nothing Manacles, Necrotic Grip, No Backup Plans 2nd October 2022 Skydock IV Chest Armor: Omnioculus, Mantle of Battle Harmony, Cuirass of the Falling Star, Gyrfalcon’s Hauberk, Hoarfrost-Z 3rd October 2022 Scavenger’s Den Helmets: Dawn Chorus, Blight Ranger, Loreley Splendor Helm, Mask of Bakris, Fallen Sunstar, Precious Scars 4th October 2022 The Quarry Leg Armor: Radiant Dance Machines, The Path of Burning Steps, Star-Eater Scales, Rain of Fire, Boots of the Assembler, Secant Filaments 5th October 2022 Excavation Site XII Gauntlets: Osmiomancy Gloves, Athrys’s Embrace, Renewal Grasps, Caliban’s Hand, Icefall Mantle, Second Chance, Point-Contact Cannon Brace, Nothing Manacles, Necrotic Grip, No Backup Plans 6th October 2022 Concealed Void Chest Armor: Omnioculus, Mantle of Battle Harmony, Cuirass of the Falling Star, Gyrfalcon’s Hauberk, Hoarfrost-Z 7th October 2022 Bunker E15 Helmets: Dawn Chorus, Blight Ranger, Loreley Splendor Helm, Mask of Bakris, Fallen Sunstar, Precious Scars 8th October 2022 The Conflux Leg Armor: Radiant Dance Machines, The Path of Burning Steps, Star-Eater Scales, Rain of Fire, Boots of the Assembler, Secant Filaments 9th October 2022 The Rift Gauntlets: Osmiomancy Gloves, Athrys’s Embrace, Renewal Grasps, Caliban’s Hand, Icefall Mantle, Second Chance, Point-Contact Cannon Brace, Nothing Manacles, Necrotic Grip, No Backup Plans 10th October 2022 K1 Crew Quarters Chest Armor: Omnioculus, Mantle of Battle Harmony, Cuirass of the Falling Star, Gyrfalcon’s Hauberk, Hoarfrost-Z 11th October 2022 K1 Logistics Helmets: Dawn Chorus, Blight Ranger, Loreley Splendor Helm, Mask of Bakris, Fallen Sunstar, Precious Scars 12th October 2022 K1 Communion Leg Armor: Radiant Dance Machines, The Path of Burning Steps, Star-Eater Scales, Rain of Fire, Boots of the Assembler, Secant Filaments 13th October 2022 Skydock IV Gauntlets: Osmiomancy Gloves, Athrys’s Embrace, Renewal Grasps, Caliban’s Hand, Icefall Mantle, Second Chance, Point-Contact Cannon Brace, Nothing Manacles, Necrotic Grip, No Backup Plans 14th October 2022 Scavenger’s Den Chest Armor: Omnioculus, Mantle of Battle Harmony, Cuirass of the Falling Star, Gyrfalcon’s Hauberk, Hoarfrost-Z 15th October 2022 The Quarry Helmets: Dawn Chorus, Blight Ranger, Loreley Splendor Helm, Mask of Bakris, Fallen Sunstar, Precious Scars 16th October 2022 Excavation Site XII Leg Armor: Radiant Dance Machines, The Path of Burning Steps, Star-Eater Scales, Rain of Fire, Boots of the Assembler, Secant Filaments 17th October 2022 Concealed Void Gauntlets: Osmiomancy Gloves, Athrys’s Embrace, Renewal Grasps, Caliban’s Hand, Icefall Mantle, Second Chance, Point-Contact Cannon Brace, Nothing Manacles, Necrotic Grip, No Backup Plans 18th October 2022 Bunker E15 Chest Armor: Omnioculus, Mantle of Battle Harmony, Cuirass of the Falling Star, Gyrfalcon’s Hauberk, Hoarfrost-Z 19th October 2022 The Conflux Helmets: Dawn Chorus, Blight Ranger, Loreley Splendor Helm, Mask of Bakris, Fallen Sunstar, Precious Scars 20th October 2022 The Rift Leg Armor: Radiant Dance Machines, The Path of Burning Steps, Star-Eater Scales, Rain of Fire, Boots of the Assembler, Secant Filaments 21st October 2022 K1 Crew Quarters Gauntlets: Osmiomancy Gloves, Athrys’s Embrace, Renewal Grasps, Caliban’s Hand, Icefall Mantle, Second Chance, Point-Contact Cannon Brace, Nothing Manacles, Necrotic Grip, No Backup Plans 22nd October 2022 K1 Logistics Chest Armor: Omnioculus, Mantle of Battle Harmony, Cuirass of the Falling Star, Gyrfalcon’s Hauberk, Hoarfrost-Z 23rd October 2022 K1 Communion Helmets: Dawn Chorus, Blight Ranger, Loreley Splendor Helm, Mask of Bakris, Fallen Sunstar, Precious Scars 24th October 2022 Skydock IV Leg Armor: Radiant Dance Machines, The Path of Burning Steps, Star-Eater Scales, Rain of Fire, Boots of the Assembler, Secant Filaments 25th October 2022 Scavenger’s Den Gauntlets: Osmiomancy Gloves, Athrys’s Embrace, Renewal Grasps, Caliban’s Hand, Icefall Mantle, Second Chance, Point-Contact Cannon Brace, Nothing Manacles, Necrotic Grip, No Backup Plans 26th October 2022 The Quarry Chest Armor: Omnioculus, Mantle of Battle Harmony, Cuirass of the Falling Star, Gyrfalcon’s Hauberk, Hoarfrost-Z 27th October 2022 Excavation Site XII Helmets: Dawn Chorus, Blight Ranger, Loreley Splendor Helm, Mask of Bakris, Fallen Sunstar, Precious Scars 28th October 2022 Concealed Void Leg Armor: Radiant Dance Machines, The Path of Burning Steps, Star-Eater Scales, Rain of Fire, Boots of the Assembler, Secant Filaments 29th October 2022 Bunker E15 Gauntlets: Osmiomancy Gloves, Athrys’s Embrace, Renewal Grasps, Caliban’s Hand, Icefall Mantle, Second Chance, Point-Contact Cannon Brace, Nothing Manacles, Necrotic Grip, No Backup Plans 30th October 2022 The Conflux Chest Armor: Omnioculus, Mantle of Battle Harmony, Cuirass of the Falling Star, Gyrfalcon’s Hauberk, Hoarfrost-Z 31st October 2022 The Rift Helmets: Dawn Chorus, Blight Ranger, Loreley Splendor Helm, Mask of Bakris, Fallen Sunstar, Precious Scars 1st November 2022 K1 Crew Quarters Leg Armor: Radiant Dance Machines, The Path of Burning Steps, Star-Eater Scales, Rain of Fire, Boots of the Assembler, Secant Filaments 2nd November 2022 K1 Logistics Gauntlets: Osmiomancy Gloves, Athrys’s Embrace, Renewal Grasps, Caliban’s Hand, Icefall Mantle, Second Chance, Point-Contact Cannon Brace, Nothing Manacles, Necrotic Grip, No Backup Plans 3rd November 2022 K1 Communion Chest Armor: Omnioculus, Mantle of Battle Harmony, Cuirass of the Falling Star, Gyrfalcon’s Hauberk, Hoarfrost-Z 4th November 2022 Skydock IV Helmets: Dawn Chorus, Blight Ranger, Loreley Splendor Helm, Mask of Bakris, Fallen Sunstar, Precious Scars 5th November 2022 Scavenger’s Den Leg Armor: Radiant Dance Machines, The Path of Burning Steps, Star-Eater Scales, Rain of Fire, Boots of the Assembler, Secant Filaments 6th November 2022 The Quarry Gauntlets: Osmiomancy Gloves, Athrys’s Embrace, Renewal Grasps, Caliban’s Hand, Icefall Mantle, Second Chance, Point-Contact Cannon Brace, Nothing Manacles, Necrotic Grip, No Backup Plans 7th November 2022 Excavation Site XII Chest Armor: Omnioculus, Mantle of Battle Harmony, Cuirass of the Falling Star, Gyrfalcon’s Hauberk, Hoarfrost-Z 8th November 2022 Concealed Void Helmets: Dawn Chorus, Blight Ranger, Loreley Splendor Helm, Mask of Bakris, Fallen Sunstar, Precious Scars 9th November 2022 Bunker E15 Leg Armor: Radiant Dance Machines, The Path of Burning Steps, Star-Eater Scales, Rain of Fire, Boots of the Assembler, Secant Filaments 10th November 2022 The Conflux Gauntlets: Osmiomancy Gloves, Athrys’s Embrace, Renewal Grasps, Caliban’s Hand, Icefall Mantle, Second Chance, Point-Contact Cannon Brace, Nothing Manacles, Necrotic Grip, No Backup Plans 11th November 2022 The Rift Chest Armor: Omnioculus, Mantle of Battle Harmony, Cuirass of the Falling Star, Gyrfalcon’s Hauberk, Hoarfrost-Z 12th November 2022 K1 Crew Quarters Helmets: Dawn Chorus, Blight Ranger, Loreley Splendor Helm, Mask of Bakris, Fallen Sunstar, Precious Scars 13th November 2022 K1 Logistics Leg Armor: Radiant Dance Machines, The Path of Burning Steps, Star-Eater Scales, Rain of Fire, Boots of the Assembler, Secant Filaments 14th November 2022 K1 Communion Gauntlets: Osmiomancy Gloves, Athrys’s Embrace, Renewal Grasps, Caliban’s Hand, Icefall Mantle, Second Chance, Point-Contact Cannon Brace, Nothing Manacles, Necrotic Grip, No Backup Plans 15th November 2022 Skydock IV Chest Armor: Omnioculus, Mantle of Battle Harmony, Cuirass of the Falling Star, Gyrfalcon’s Hauberk, Hoarfrost-Z 16th November 2022 Scavenger’s Den Helmets: Dawn Chorus, Blight Ranger, Loreley Splendor Helm, Mask of Bakris, Fallen Sunstar, Precious Scars 17th November 2022 The Quarry Leg Armor: Radiant Dance Machines, The Path of Burning Steps, Star-Eater Scales, Rain of Fire, Boots of the Assembler, Secant Filaments 18th November 2022 Excavation Site XII Gauntlets: Osmiomancy Gloves, Athrys’s Embrace, Renewal Grasps, Caliban’s Hand, Icefall Mantle, Second Chance, Point-Contact Cannon Brace, Nothing Manacles, Necrotic Grip, No Backup Plans 19th November 2022 Concealed Void Chest Armor: Omnioculus, Mantle of Battle Harmony, Cuirass of the Falling Star, Gyrfalcon’s Hauberk, Hoarfrost-Z 20th November 2022 Bunker E15 Helmets: Dawn Chorus, Blight Ranger, Loreley Splendor Helm, Mask of Bakris, Fallen Sunstar, Precious Scars 21st November 2022 The Conflux Leg Armor: Radiant Dance Machines, The Path of Burning Steps, Star-Eater Scales, Rain of Fire, Boots of the Assembler, Secant Filaments 22nd November 2022 The Rift Gauntlets: Osmiomancy Gloves, Athrys’s Embrace, Renewal Grasps, Caliban’s Hand, Icefall Mantle, Second Chance, Point-Contact Cannon Brace, Nothing Manacles, Necrotic Grip, No Backup Plans 23rd November 2022 K1 Crew Quarters Chest Armor: Omnioculus, Mantle of Battle Harmony, Cuirass of the Falling Star, Gyrfalcon’s Hauberk, Hoarfrost-Z 24th November 2022 K1 Logistics Helmets: Dawn Chorus, Blight Ranger, Loreley Splendor Helm, Mask of Bakris, Fallen Sunstar, Precious Scars 25th November 2022 K1 Communion Leg Armor: Radiant Dance Machines, The Path of Burning Steps, Star-Eater Scales, Rain of Fire, Boots of the Assembler, Secant Filaments 26th November 2022 Skydock IV Gauntlets: Osmiomancy Gloves, Athrys’s Embrace, Renewal Grasps, Caliban’s Hand, Icefall Mantle, Second Chance, Point-Contact Cannon Brace, Nothing Manacles, Necrotic Grip, No Backup Plans 27th November 2022 Scavenger’s Den Chest Armor: Omnioculus, Mantle of Battle Harmony, Cuirass of the Falling Star, Gyrfalcon’s Hauberk, Hoarfrost-Z 28th November 2022 The Quarry Helmets: Dawn Chorus, Blight Ranger, Loreley Splendor Helm, Mask of Bakris, Fallen Sunstar, Precious Scars 29th November 2022 Excavation Site XII Leg Armor: Radiant Dance Machines, The Path of Burning Steps, Star-Eater Scales, Rain of Fire, Boots of the Assembler, Secant Filaments 30th November 2022 Concealed Void Gauntlets: Osmiomancy Gloves, Athrys’s Embrace, Renewal Grasps, Caliban’s Hand, Icefall Mantle, Second Chance, Point-Contact Cannon Brace, Nothing Manacles, Necrotic Grip, No Backup Plans

As can be observed, the Lost Sectors will be keeping you busy for a long time each day while you’re working your way through all the list to get the rewards.

Champions, Burns, and Shields for Lost Sectors

Another few key details to take into consideration with Lost Sectors are the shields, burns, and of course, the Champions found within them including what effects they’ll have attached. The table below showcases all of that information.

Lost Sector Name Shields Burn Champions/Effects K1 Logistics Solar and Arc Void Overload and Barrier K1 Communion Solar and Void Solar Overload and Barrier Skydock IV Void Solar Barrier and Unstoppable Scavenger’s Den Arc Solar Overload and Barrier The Quarry Void and Solar Void Barrier and Unstoppable Excavation Site XII Arc Solar Barrier and Unstoppable Concealed Void Void and Solar Solar Overload and Barrier Bunker E15 Void Void Overload and Barrier The Conflux Void Solar Barrier and Unstoppable The Rift Void and Solar Void Overload and Barrier K1 Crew Quarters Solar Arc Overload and Barrier

Now you are prepared for venturing into the Lost Sectors with the knowledge of exactly what you’ll be needing for a successful Legend/Master Lost Sector run.

Destiny 2 is available at this very moment for free and is now playable on the following platforms: PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Google Stadia, and PC.