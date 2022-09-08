Destiny 2 Lost Sector Schedule (Season of Plunder): Rotation, Exotics, Rewards, and More

Time to get busy with Lost Sectors!

September 8th, 2022 by Gordon Bicker

Destiny 2 players are busy as always with the many activities they can take part in within the game. Whether you are hunting for specific exotics or are working your way through the many story missions you can play through. Of course, there are many Lost Sectors found throughout the planets and due to the daily rotation of Legend/Master Lost Sectors, people need to know where they will be able to find them each day to reap the immense rewards from them. This guide article will take you over the Lost Sector schedule for Destiny 2.

Daily Lost Sector Rotation and Rewards for Destiny 2

The rotation thankfully stays fairly cyclical which is excellent for being able to quickly know where a Legend/Master Lost Sector will be on a given day for the daily activity. There are linked exotic rewards for each Lost Sector which is why so many players frequently visit the daily Lost Sectors, especially if they’re trying to get a specific exotic for a build they’re creating.

Date Lost Sector Name Exotic Rewards
8th September 2022 K1 Logistics Chest Armor: Omnioculus, Mantle of Battle Harmony, Cuirass of the Falling Star, Gyrfalcon’s Hauberk, Hoarfrost-Z
9th September 2022 K1 Communion Helmets: Dawn Chorus, Blight Ranger, Loreley Splendor Helm, Mask of Bakris, Fallen Sunstar, Precious Scars
10th September 2022 Skydock IV Leg Armor: Radiant Dance Machines, The Path of Burning Steps, Star-Eater Scales, Rain of Fire, Boots of the Assembler, Secant Filaments
11th September 2022 Scavenger’s Den Gauntlets: Osmiomancy Gloves, Athrys’s Embrace, Renewal Grasps, Caliban’s Hand, Icefall Mantle, Second Chance, Point-Contact Cannon Brace, Nothing Manacles, Necrotic Grip, No Backup Plans
12th September 2022 The Quarry Chest Armor: Omnioculus, Mantle of Battle Harmony, Cuirass of the Falling Star, Gyrfalcon’s Hauberk, Hoarfrost-Z
13th September 2022 Excavation Site XII Helmets: Dawn Chorus, Blight Ranger, Loreley Splendor Helm, Mask of Bakris, Fallen Sunstar, Precious Scars
14th September 2022 Concealed Void Leg Armor: Radiant Dance Machines, The Path of Burning Steps, Star-Eater Scales, Rain of Fire, Boots of the Assembler, Secant Filaments
15th September 2022 Bunker E15 Gauntlets: Osmiomancy Gloves, Athrys’s Embrace, Renewal Grasps, Caliban’s Hand, Icefall Mantle, Second Chance, Point-Contact Cannon Brace, Nothing Manacles, Necrotic Grip, No Backup Plans
16th September 2022 The Conflux Chest Armor: Omnioculus, Mantle of Battle Harmony, Cuirass of the Falling Star, Gyrfalcon’s Hauberk, Hoarfrost-Z
17th September 2022 The Rift Helmets: Dawn Chorus, Blight Ranger, Loreley Splendor Helm, Mask of Bakris, Fallen Sunstar, Precious Scars
18th September 2022 K1 Crew Quarters Leg Armor: Radiant Dance Machines, The Path of Burning Steps, Star-Eater Scales, Rain of Fire, Boots of the Assembler, Secant Filaments
19th September 2022 K1 Logistics Gauntlets: Osmiomancy Gloves, Athrys’s Embrace, Renewal Grasps, Caliban’s Hand, Icefall Mantle, Second Chance, Point-Contact Cannon Brace, Nothing Manacles, Necrotic Grip, No Backup Plans
20th September 2022 K1 Communion Chest Armor: Omnioculus, Mantle of Battle Harmony, Cuirass of the Falling Star, Gyrfalcon’s Hauberk, Hoarfrost-Z
21st September 2022 Skydock IV Helmets: Dawn Chorus, Blight Ranger, Loreley Splendor Helm, Mask of Bakris, Fallen Sunstar, Precious Scars
22nd September 2022 Scavenger’s Den Leg Armor: Radiant Dance Machines, The Path of Burning Steps, Star-Eater Scales, Rain of Fire, Boots of the Assembler, Secant Filaments
23rd September 2022 The Quarry Gauntlets: Osmiomancy Gloves, Athrys’s Embrace, Renewal Grasps, Caliban’s Hand, Icefall Mantle, Second Chance, Point-Contact Cannon Brace, Nothing Manacles, Necrotic Grip, No Backup Plans
24th September 2022 Excavation Site XII Chest Armor: Omnioculus, Mantle of Battle Harmony, Cuirass of the Falling Star, Gyrfalcon’s Hauberk, Hoarfrost-Z
25th September 2022 Concealed Void Helmets: Dawn Chorus, Blight Ranger, Loreley Splendor Helm, Mask of Bakris, Fallen Sunstar, Precious Scars
26th September 2022 Bunker E15 Leg Armor: Radiant Dance Machines, The Path of Burning Steps, Star-Eater Scales, Rain of Fire, Boots of the Assembler, Secant Filaments
27th September 2022 The Conflux Gauntlets: Osmiomancy Gloves, Athrys’s Embrace, Renewal Grasps, Caliban’s Hand, Icefall Mantle, Second Chance, Point-Contact Cannon Brace, Nothing Manacles, Necrotic Grip, No Backup Plans
28th September 2022 The Rift Chest Armor: Omnioculus, Mantle of Battle Harmony, Cuirass of the Falling Star, Gyrfalcon’s Hauberk, Hoarfrost-Z
29th September 2022 K1 Crew Quarters Helmets: Dawn Chorus, Blight Ranger, Loreley Splendor Helm, Mask of Bakris, Fallen Sunstar, Precious Scars
30th September 2022 K1 Logistics Leg Armor: Radiant Dance Machines, The Path of Burning Steps, Star-Eater Scales, Rain of Fire, Boots of the Assembler, Secant Filaments
1st October 2022 K1 Communion Gauntlets: Osmiomancy Gloves, Athrys’s Embrace, Renewal Grasps, Caliban’s Hand, Icefall Mantle, Second Chance, Point-Contact Cannon Brace, Nothing Manacles, Necrotic Grip, No Backup Plans
2nd October 2022 Skydock IV Chest Armor: Omnioculus, Mantle of Battle Harmony, Cuirass of the Falling Star, Gyrfalcon’s Hauberk, Hoarfrost-Z
3rd October 2022 Scavenger’s Den Helmets: Dawn Chorus, Blight Ranger, Loreley Splendor Helm, Mask of Bakris, Fallen Sunstar, Precious Scars
4th October 2022 The Quarry Leg Armor: Radiant Dance Machines, The Path of Burning Steps, Star-Eater Scales, Rain of Fire, Boots of the Assembler, Secant Filaments
5th October 2022 Excavation Site XII Gauntlets: Osmiomancy Gloves, Athrys’s Embrace, Renewal Grasps, Caliban’s Hand, Icefall Mantle, Second Chance, Point-Contact Cannon Brace, Nothing Manacles, Necrotic Grip, No Backup Plans
6th October 2022 Concealed Void Chest Armor: Omnioculus, Mantle of Battle Harmony, Cuirass of the Falling Star, Gyrfalcon’s Hauberk, Hoarfrost-Z
7th October 2022 Bunker E15 Helmets: Dawn Chorus, Blight Ranger, Loreley Splendor Helm, Mask of Bakris, Fallen Sunstar, Precious Scars
8th October 2022 The Conflux Leg Armor: Radiant Dance Machines, The Path of Burning Steps, Star-Eater Scales, Rain of Fire, Boots of the Assembler, Secant Filaments
9th October 2022 The Rift Gauntlets: Osmiomancy Gloves, Athrys’s Embrace, Renewal Grasps, Caliban’s Hand, Icefall Mantle, Second Chance, Point-Contact Cannon Brace, Nothing Manacles, Necrotic Grip, No Backup Plans
10th October 2022 K1 Crew Quarters Chest Armor: Omnioculus, Mantle of Battle Harmony, Cuirass of the Falling Star, Gyrfalcon’s Hauberk, Hoarfrost-Z
11th October 2022 K1 Logistics Helmets: Dawn Chorus, Blight Ranger, Loreley Splendor Helm, Mask of Bakris, Fallen Sunstar, Precious Scars
12th October 2022 K1 Communion Leg Armor: Radiant Dance Machines, The Path of Burning Steps, Star-Eater Scales, Rain of Fire, Boots of the Assembler, Secant Filaments
13th October 2022 Skydock IV Gauntlets: Osmiomancy Gloves, Athrys’s Embrace, Renewal Grasps, Caliban’s Hand, Icefall Mantle, Second Chance, Point-Contact Cannon Brace, Nothing Manacles, Necrotic Grip, No Backup Plans
14th October 2022 Scavenger’s Den Chest Armor: Omnioculus, Mantle of Battle Harmony, Cuirass of the Falling Star, Gyrfalcon’s Hauberk, Hoarfrost-Z
15th October 2022 The Quarry Helmets: Dawn Chorus, Blight Ranger, Loreley Splendor Helm, Mask of Bakris, Fallen Sunstar, Precious Scars
16th October 2022 Excavation Site XII Leg Armor: Radiant Dance Machines, The Path of Burning Steps, Star-Eater Scales, Rain of Fire, Boots of the Assembler, Secant Filaments
17th October 2022 Concealed Void Gauntlets: Osmiomancy Gloves, Athrys’s Embrace, Renewal Grasps, Caliban’s Hand, Icefall Mantle, Second Chance, Point-Contact Cannon Brace, Nothing Manacles, Necrotic Grip, No Backup Plans
18th October 2022 Bunker E15 Chest Armor: Omnioculus, Mantle of Battle Harmony, Cuirass of the Falling Star, Gyrfalcon’s Hauberk, Hoarfrost-Z
19th October 2022 The Conflux Helmets: Dawn Chorus, Blight Ranger, Loreley Splendor Helm, Mask of Bakris, Fallen Sunstar, Precious Scars
20th October 2022 The Rift Leg Armor: Radiant Dance Machines, The Path of Burning Steps, Star-Eater Scales, Rain of Fire, Boots of the Assembler, Secant Filaments
21st October 2022 K1 Crew Quarters Gauntlets: Osmiomancy Gloves, Athrys’s Embrace, Renewal Grasps, Caliban’s Hand, Icefall Mantle, Second Chance, Point-Contact Cannon Brace, Nothing Manacles, Necrotic Grip, No Backup Plans
22nd October 2022 K1 Logistics Chest Armor: Omnioculus, Mantle of Battle Harmony, Cuirass of the Falling Star, Gyrfalcon’s Hauberk, Hoarfrost-Z
23rd October 2022 K1 Communion Helmets: Dawn Chorus, Blight Ranger, Loreley Splendor Helm, Mask of Bakris, Fallen Sunstar, Precious Scars
24th October 2022 Skydock IV Leg Armor: Radiant Dance Machines, The Path of Burning Steps, Star-Eater Scales, Rain of Fire, Boots of the Assembler, Secant Filaments
25th October 2022 Scavenger’s Den Gauntlets: Osmiomancy Gloves, Athrys’s Embrace, Renewal Grasps, Caliban’s Hand, Icefall Mantle, Second Chance, Point-Contact Cannon Brace, Nothing Manacles, Necrotic Grip, No Backup Plans
26th October 2022 The Quarry Chest Armor: Omnioculus, Mantle of Battle Harmony, Cuirass of the Falling Star, Gyrfalcon’s Hauberk, Hoarfrost-Z
27th October 2022 Excavation Site XII Helmets: Dawn Chorus, Blight Ranger, Loreley Splendor Helm, Mask of Bakris, Fallen Sunstar, Precious Scars
28th October 2022 Concealed Void Leg Armor: Radiant Dance Machines, The Path of Burning Steps, Star-Eater Scales, Rain of Fire, Boots of the Assembler, Secant Filaments
29th October 2022 Bunker E15 Gauntlets: Osmiomancy Gloves, Athrys’s Embrace, Renewal Grasps, Caliban’s Hand, Icefall Mantle, Second Chance, Point-Contact Cannon Brace, Nothing Manacles, Necrotic Grip, No Backup Plans
30th October 2022 The Conflux Chest Armor: Omnioculus, Mantle of Battle Harmony, Cuirass of the Falling Star, Gyrfalcon’s Hauberk, Hoarfrost-Z
31st October 2022 The Rift Helmets: Dawn Chorus, Blight Ranger, Loreley Splendor Helm, Mask of Bakris, Fallen Sunstar, Precious Scars
1st November 2022 K1 Crew Quarters Leg Armor: Radiant Dance Machines, The Path of Burning Steps, Star-Eater Scales, Rain of Fire, Boots of the Assembler, Secant Filaments
2nd November 2022 K1 Logistics Gauntlets: Osmiomancy Gloves, Athrys’s Embrace, Renewal Grasps, Caliban’s Hand, Icefall Mantle, Second Chance, Point-Contact Cannon Brace, Nothing Manacles, Necrotic Grip, No Backup Plans
3rd November 2022 K1 Communion Chest Armor: Omnioculus, Mantle of Battle Harmony, Cuirass of the Falling Star, Gyrfalcon’s Hauberk, Hoarfrost-Z
4th November 2022 Skydock IV Helmets: Dawn Chorus, Blight Ranger, Loreley Splendor Helm, Mask of Bakris, Fallen Sunstar, Precious Scars
5th November 2022 Scavenger’s Den Leg Armor: Radiant Dance Machines, The Path of Burning Steps, Star-Eater Scales, Rain of Fire, Boots of the Assembler, Secant Filaments
6th November 2022 The Quarry Gauntlets: Osmiomancy Gloves, Athrys’s Embrace, Renewal Grasps, Caliban’s Hand, Icefall Mantle, Second Chance, Point-Contact Cannon Brace, Nothing Manacles, Necrotic Grip, No Backup Plans
7th November 2022 Excavation Site XII Chest Armor: Omnioculus, Mantle of Battle Harmony, Cuirass of the Falling Star, Gyrfalcon’s Hauberk, Hoarfrost-Z
8th November 2022 Concealed Void Helmets: Dawn Chorus, Blight Ranger, Loreley Splendor Helm, Mask of Bakris, Fallen Sunstar, Precious Scars
9th November 2022 Bunker E15 Leg Armor: Radiant Dance Machines, The Path of Burning Steps, Star-Eater Scales, Rain of Fire, Boots of the Assembler, Secant Filaments
10th November 2022 The Conflux Gauntlets: Osmiomancy Gloves, Athrys’s Embrace, Renewal Grasps, Caliban’s Hand, Icefall Mantle, Second Chance, Point-Contact Cannon Brace, Nothing Manacles, Necrotic Grip, No Backup Plans
11th November 2022 The Rift Chest Armor: Omnioculus, Mantle of Battle Harmony, Cuirass of the Falling Star, Gyrfalcon’s Hauberk, Hoarfrost-Z
12th November 2022 K1 Crew Quarters Helmets: Dawn Chorus, Blight Ranger, Loreley Splendor Helm, Mask of Bakris, Fallen Sunstar, Precious Scars
13th November 2022 K1 Logistics Leg Armor: Radiant Dance Machines, The Path of Burning Steps, Star-Eater Scales, Rain of Fire, Boots of the Assembler, Secant Filaments
14th November 2022 K1 Communion Gauntlets: Osmiomancy Gloves, Athrys’s Embrace, Renewal Grasps, Caliban’s Hand, Icefall Mantle, Second Chance, Point-Contact Cannon Brace, Nothing Manacles, Necrotic Grip, No Backup Plans
15th November 2022 Skydock IV Chest Armor: Omnioculus, Mantle of Battle Harmony, Cuirass of the Falling Star, Gyrfalcon’s Hauberk, Hoarfrost-Z
16th November 2022 Scavenger’s Den Helmets: Dawn Chorus, Blight Ranger, Loreley Splendor Helm, Mask of Bakris, Fallen Sunstar, Precious Scars
17th November 2022 The Quarry Leg Armor: Radiant Dance Machines, The Path of Burning Steps, Star-Eater Scales, Rain of Fire, Boots of the Assembler, Secant Filaments
18th November 2022 Excavation Site XII Gauntlets: Osmiomancy Gloves, Athrys’s Embrace, Renewal Grasps, Caliban’s Hand, Icefall Mantle, Second Chance, Point-Contact Cannon Brace, Nothing Manacles, Necrotic Grip, No Backup Plans
19th November 2022 Concealed Void Chest Armor: Omnioculus, Mantle of Battle Harmony, Cuirass of the Falling Star, Gyrfalcon’s Hauberk, Hoarfrost-Z
20th November 2022 Bunker E15 Helmets: Dawn Chorus, Blight Ranger, Loreley Splendor Helm, Mask of Bakris, Fallen Sunstar, Precious Scars
21st November 2022 The Conflux Leg Armor: Radiant Dance Machines, The Path of Burning Steps, Star-Eater Scales, Rain of Fire, Boots of the Assembler, Secant Filaments
22nd November 2022 The Rift Gauntlets: Osmiomancy Gloves, Athrys’s Embrace, Renewal Grasps, Caliban’s Hand, Icefall Mantle, Second Chance, Point-Contact Cannon Brace, Nothing Manacles, Necrotic Grip, No Backup Plans
23rd November 2022 K1 Crew Quarters Chest Armor: Omnioculus, Mantle of Battle Harmony, Cuirass of the Falling Star, Gyrfalcon’s Hauberk, Hoarfrost-Z
24th November 2022 K1 Logistics Helmets: Dawn Chorus, Blight Ranger, Loreley Splendor Helm, Mask of Bakris, Fallen Sunstar, Precious Scars
25th November 2022 K1 Communion Leg Armor: Radiant Dance Machines, The Path of Burning Steps, Star-Eater Scales, Rain of Fire, Boots of the Assembler, Secant Filaments
26th November 2022 Skydock IV Gauntlets: Osmiomancy Gloves, Athrys’s Embrace, Renewal Grasps, Caliban’s Hand, Icefall Mantle, Second Chance, Point-Contact Cannon Brace, Nothing Manacles, Necrotic Grip, No Backup Plans
27th November 2022 Scavenger’s Den Chest Armor: Omnioculus, Mantle of Battle Harmony, Cuirass of the Falling Star, Gyrfalcon’s Hauberk, Hoarfrost-Z
28th November 2022 The Quarry Helmets: Dawn Chorus, Blight Ranger, Loreley Splendor Helm, Mask of Bakris, Fallen Sunstar, Precious Scars
29th November 2022 Excavation Site XII Leg Armor: Radiant Dance Machines, The Path of Burning Steps, Star-Eater Scales, Rain of Fire, Boots of the Assembler, Secant Filaments
30th November 2022 Concealed Void Gauntlets: Osmiomancy Gloves, Athrys’s Embrace, Renewal Grasps, Caliban’s Hand, Icefall Mantle, Second Chance, Point-Contact Cannon Brace, Nothing Manacles, Necrotic Grip, No Backup Plans

As can be observed, the Lost Sectors will be keeping you busy for a long time each day while you’re working your way through all the list to get the rewards.

Champions, Burns, and Shields for Lost Sectors

Another few key details to take into consideration with Lost Sectors are the shields, burns, and of course, the Champions found within them including what effects they’ll have attached. The table below showcases all of that information.

Lost Sector Name Shields Burn Champions/Effects
K1 Logistics Solar and Arc Void Overload and Barrier
K1 Communion Solar and Void Solar Overload and Barrier
Skydock IV Void Solar Barrier and Unstoppable
Scavenger’s Den Arc Solar Overload and Barrier
The Quarry Void and Solar Void Barrier and Unstoppable
Excavation Site XII Arc Solar Barrier and Unstoppable
Concealed Void Void and Solar Solar Overload and Barrier
Bunker E15 Void Void Overload and Barrier
The Conflux Void Solar Barrier and Unstoppable
The Rift Void and Solar Void Overload and Barrier
K1 Crew Quarters Solar Arc Overload and Barrier

Now you are prepared for venturing into the Lost Sectors with the knowledge of exactly what you’ll be needing for a successful Legend/Master Lost Sector run.

Destiny 2 is available at this very moment for free and is now playable on the following platforms: PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Google Stadia, and PC.

