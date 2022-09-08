Destiny 2 Lost Sector Schedule (Season of Plunder): Rotation, Exotics, Rewards, and More

Destiny 2 players are busy as always with the many activities they can take part in within the game. Whether you are hunting for specific exotics or are working your way through the many story missions you can play through. Of course, there are many Lost Sectors found throughout the planets and due to the daily rotation of Legend/Master Lost Sectors, people need to know where they will be able to find them each day to reap the immense rewards from them. This guide article will take you over the Lost Sector schedule for Destiny 2.
Daily Lost Sector Rotation and Rewards for Destiny 2
The rotation thankfully stays fairly cyclical which is excellent for being able to quickly know where a Legend/Master Lost Sector will be on a given day for the daily activity. There are linked exotic rewards for each Lost Sector which is why so many players frequently visit the daily Lost Sectors, especially if they’re trying to get a specific exotic for a build they’re creating.
|Date
|Lost Sector Name
|Exotic Rewards
|8th September 2022
|K1 Logistics
|Chest Armor: Omnioculus, Mantle of Battle Harmony, Cuirass of the Falling Star, Gyrfalcon’s Hauberk, Hoarfrost-Z
|9th September 2022
|K1 Communion
|Helmets: Dawn Chorus, Blight Ranger, Loreley Splendor Helm, Mask of Bakris, Fallen Sunstar, Precious Scars
|10th September 2022
|Skydock IV
|Leg Armor: Radiant Dance Machines, The Path of Burning Steps, Star-Eater Scales, Rain of Fire, Boots of the Assembler, Secant Filaments
|11th September 2022
|Scavenger’s Den
|Gauntlets: Osmiomancy Gloves, Athrys’s Embrace, Renewal Grasps, Caliban’s Hand, Icefall Mantle, Second Chance, Point-Contact Cannon Brace, Nothing Manacles, Necrotic Grip, No Backup Plans
|12th September 2022
|The Quarry
|Chest Armor: Omnioculus, Mantle of Battle Harmony, Cuirass of the Falling Star, Gyrfalcon’s Hauberk, Hoarfrost-Z
|13th September 2022
|Excavation Site XII
|Helmets: Dawn Chorus, Blight Ranger, Loreley Splendor Helm, Mask of Bakris, Fallen Sunstar, Precious Scars
|14th September 2022
|Concealed Void
|Leg Armor: Radiant Dance Machines, The Path of Burning Steps, Star-Eater Scales, Rain of Fire, Boots of the Assembler, Secant Filaments
|15th September 2022
|Bunker E15
|Gauntlets: Osmiomancy Gloves, Athrys’s Embrace, Renewal Grasps, Caliban’s Hand, Icefall Mantle, Second Chance, Point-Contact Cannon Brace, Nothing Manacles, Necrotic Grip, No Backup Plans
|16th September 2022
|The Conflux
|Chest Armor: Omnioculus, Mantle of Battle Harmony, Cuirass of the Falling Star, Gyrfalcon’s Hauberk, Hoarfrost-Z
|17th September 2022
|The Rift
|Helmets: Dawn Chorus, Blight Ranger, Loreley Splendor Helm, Mask of Bakris, Fallen Sunstar, Precious Scars
|18th September 2022
|K1 Crew Quarters
|Leg Armor: Radiant Dance Machines, The Path of Burning Steps, Star-Eater Scales, Rain of Fire, Boots of the Assembler, Secant Filaments
|19th September 2022
|K1 Logistics
|Gauntlets: Osmiomancy Gloves, Athrys’s Embrace, Renewal Grasps, Caliban’s Hand, Icefall Mantle, Second Chance, Point-Contact Cannon Brace, Nothing Manacles, Necrotic Grip, No Backup Plans
|20th September 2022
|K1 Communion
|Chest Armor: Omnioculus, Mantle of Battle Harmony, Cuirass of the Falling Star, Gyrfalcon’s Hauberk, Hoarfrost-Z
|21st September 2022
|Skydock IV
|Helmets: Dawn Chorus, Blight Ranger, Loreley Splendor Helm, Mask of Bakris, Fallen Sunstar, Precious Scars
|22nd September 2022
|Scavenger’s Den
|Leg Armor: Radiant Dance Machines, The Path of Burning Steps, Star-Eater Scales, Rain of Fire, Boots of the Assembler, Secant Filaments
|23rd September 2022
|The Quarry
|Gauntlets: Osmiomancy Gloves, Athrys’s Embrace, Renewal Grasps, Caliban’s Hand, Icefall Mantle, Second Chance, Point-Contact Cannon Brace, Nothing Manacles, Necrotic Grip, No Backup Plans
|24th September 2022
|Excavation Site XII
|Chest Armor: Omnioculus, Mantle of Battle Harmony, Cuirass of the Falling Star, Gyrfalcon’s Hauberk, Hoarfrost-Z
|25th September 2022
|Concealed Void
|Helmets: Dawn Chorus, Blight Ranger, Loreley Splendor Helm, Mask of Bakris, Fallen Sunstar, Precious Scars
|26th September 2022
|Bunker E15
|Leg Armor: Radiant Dance Machines, The Path of Burning Steps, Star-Eater Scales, Rain of Fire, Boots of the Assembler, Secant Filaments
|27th September 2022
|The Conflux
|Gauntlets: Osmiomancy Gloves, Athrys’s Embrace, Renewal Grasps, Caliban’s Hand, Icefall Mantle, Second Chance, Point-Contact Cannon Brace, Nothing Manacles, Necrotic Grip, No Backup Plans
|28th September 2022
|The Rift
|Chest Armor: Omnioculus, Mantle of Battle Harmony, Cuirass of the Falling Star, Gyrfalcon’s Hauberk, Hoarfrost-Z
|29th September 2022
|K1 Crew Quarters
|Helmets: Dawn Chorus, Blight Ranger, Loreley Splendor Helm, Mask of Bakris, Fallen Sunstar, Precious Scars
|30th September 2022
|K1 Logistics
|Leg Armor: Radiant Dance Machines, The Path of Burning Steps, Star-Eater Scales, Rain of Fire, Boots of the Assembler, Secant Filaments
|1st October 2022
|K1 Communion
|Gauntlets: Osmiomancy Gloves, Athrys’s Embrace, Renewal Grasps, Caliban’s Hand, Icefall Mantle, Second Chance, Point-Contact Cannon Brace, Nothing Manacles, Necrotic Grip, No Backup Plans
|2nd October 2022
|Skydock IV
|Chest Armor: Omnioculus, Mantle of Battle Harmony, Cuirass of the Falling Star, Gyrfalcon’s Hauberk, Hoarfrost-Z
|3rd October 2022
|Scavenger’s Den
|Helmets: Dawn Chorus, Blight Ranger, Loreley Splendor Helm, Mask of Bakris, Fallen Sunstar, Precious Scars
|4th October 2022
|The Quarry
|Leg Armor: Radiant Dance Machines, The Path of Burning Steps, Star-Eater Scales, Rain of Fire, Boots of the Assembler, Secant Filaments
|5th October 2022
|Excavation Site XII
|Gauntlets: Osmiomancy Gloves, Athrys’s Embrace, Renewal Grasps, Caliban’s Hand, Icefall Mantle, Second Chance, Point-Contact Cannon Brace, Nothing Manacles, Necrotic Grip, No Backup Plans
|6th October 2022
|Concealed Void
|Chest Armor: Omnioculus, Mantle of Battle Harmony, Cuirass of the Falling Star, Gyrfalcon’s Hauberk, Hoarfrost-Z
|7th October 2022
|Bunker E15
|Helmets: Dawn Chorus, Blight Ranger, Loreley Splendor Helm, Mask of Bakris, Fallen Sunstar, Precious Scars
|8th October 2022
|The Conflux
|Leg Armor: Radiant Dance Machines, The Path of Burning Steps, Star-Eater Scales, Rain of Fire, Boots of the Assembler, Secant Filaments
|9th October 2022
|The Rift
|Gauntlets: Osmiomancy Gloves, Athrys’s Embrace, Renewal Grasps, Caliban’s Hand, Icefall Mantle, Second Chance, Point-Contact Cannon Brace, Nothing Manacles, Necrotic Grip, No Backup Plans
|10th October 2022
|K1 Crew Quarters
|Chest Armor: Omnioculus, Mantle of Battle Harmony, Cuirass of the Falling Star, Gyrfalcon’s Hauberk, Hoarfrost-Z
|11th October 2022
|K1 Logistics
|Helmets: Dawn Chorus, Blight Ranger, Loreley Splendor Helm, Mask of Bakris, Fallen Sunstar, Precious Scars
|12th October 2022
|K1 Communion
|Leg Armor: Radiant Dance Machines, The Path of Burning Steps, Star-Eater Scales, Rain of Fire, Boots of the Assembler, Secant Filaments
|13th October 2022
|Skydock IV
|Gauntlets: Osmiomancy Gloves, Athrys’s Embrace, Renewal Grasps, Caliban’s Hand, Icefall Mantle, Second Chance, Point-Contact Cannon Brace, Nothing Manacles, Necrotic Grip, No Backup Plans
|14th October 2022
|Scavenger’s Den
|Chest Armor: Omnioculus, Mantle of Battle Harmony, Cuirass of the Falling Star, Gyrfalcon’s Hauberk, Hoarfrost-Z
|15th October 2022
|The Quarry
|Helmets: Dawn Chorus, Blight Ranger, Loreley Splendor Helm, Mask of Bakris, Fallen Sunstar, Precious Scars
|16th October 2022
|Excavation Site XII
|Leg Armor: Radiant Dance Machines, The Path of Burning Steps, Star-Eater Scales, Rain of Fire, Boots of the Assembler, Secant Filaments
|17th October 2022
|Concealed Void
|Gauntlets: Osmiomancy Gloves, Athrys’s Embrace, Renewal Grasps, Caliban’s Hand, Icefall Mantle, Second Chance, Point-Contact Cannon Brace, Nothing Manacles, Necrotic Grip, No Backup Plans
|18th October 2022
|Bunker E15
|Chest Armor: Omnioculus, Mantle of Battle Harmony, Cuirass of the Falling Star, Gyrfalcon’s Hauberk, Hoarfrost-Z
|19th October 2022
|The Conflux
|Helmets: Dawn Chorus, Blight Ranger, Loreley Splendor Helm, Mask of Bakris, Fallen Sunstar, Precious Scars
|20th October 2022
|The Rift
|Leg Armor: Radiant Dance Machines, The Path of Burning Steps, Star-Eater Scales, Rain of Fire, Boots of the Assembler, Secant Filaments
|21st October 2022
|K1 Crew Quarters
|Gauntlets: Osmiomancy Gloves, Athrys’s Embrace, Renewal Grasps, Caliban’s Hand, Icefall Mantle, Second Chance, Point-Contact Cannon Brace, Nothing Manacles, Necrotic Grip, No Backup Plans
|22nd October 2022
|K1 Logistics
|Chest Armor: Omnioculus, Mantle of Battle Harmony, Cuirass of the Falling Star, Gyrfalcon’s Hauberk, Hoarfrost-Z
|23rd October 2022
|K1 Communion
|Helmets: Dawn Chorus, Blight Ranger, Loreley Splendor Helm, Mask of Bakris, Fallen Sunstar, Precious Scars
|24th October 2022
|Skydock IV
|Leg Armor: Radiant Dance Machines, The Path of Burning Steps, Star-Eater Scales, Rain of Fire, Boots of the Assembler, Secant Filaments
|25th October 2022
|Scavenger’s Den
|Gauntlets: Osmiomancy Gloves, Athrys’s Embrace, Renewal Grasps, Caliban’s Hand, Icefall Mantle, Second Chance, Point-Contact Cannon Brace, Nothing Manacles, Necrotic Grip, No Backup Plans
|26th October 2022
|The Quarry
|Chest Armor: Omnioculus, Mantle of Battle Harmony, Cuirass of the Falling Star, Gyrfalcon’s Hauberk, Hoarfrost-Z
|27th October 2022
|Excavation Site XII
|Helmets: Dawn Chorus, Blight Ranger, Loreley Splendor Helm, Mask of Bakris, Fallen Sunstar, Precious Scars
|28th October 2022
|Concealed Void
|Leg Armor: Radiant Dance Machines, The Path of Burning Steps, Star-Eater Scales, Rain of Fire, Boots of the Assembler, Secant Filaments
|29th October 2022
|Bunker E15
|Gauntlets: Osmiomancy Gloves, Athrys’s Embrace, Renewal Grasps, Caliban’s Hand, Icefall Mantle, Second Chance, Point-Contact Cannon Brace, Nothing Manacles, Necrotic Grip, No Backup Plans
|30th October 2022
|The Conflux
|Chest Armor: Omnioculus, Mantle of Battle Harmony, Cuirass of the Falling Star, Gyrfalcon’s Hauberk, Hoarfrost-Z
|31st October 2022
|The Rift
|Helmets: Dawn Chorus, Blight Ranger, Loreley Splendor Helm, Mask of Bakris, Fallen Sunstar, Precious Scars
|1st November 2022
|K1 Crew Quarters
|Leg Armor: Radiant Dance Machines, The Path of Burning Steps, Star-Eater Scales, Rain of Fire, Boots of the Assembler, Secant Filaments
|2nd November 2022
|K1 Logistics
|Gauntlets: Osmiomancy Gloves, Athrys’s Embrace, Renewal Grasps, Caliban’s Hand, Icefall Mantle, Second Chance, Point-Contact Cannon Brace, Nothing Manacles, Necrotic Grip, No Backup Plans
|3rd November 2022
|K1 Communion
|Chest Armor: Omnioculus, Mantle of Battle Harmony, Cuirass of the Falling Star, Gyrfalcon’s Hauberk, Hoarfrost-Z
|4th November 2022
|Skydock IV
|Helmets: Dawn Chorus, Blight Ranger, Loreley Splendor Helm, Mask of Bakris, Fallen Sunstar, Precious Scars
|5th November 2022
|Scavenger’s Den
|Leg Armor: Radiant Dance Machines, The Path of Burning Steps, Star-Eater Scales, Rain of Fire, Boots of the Assembler, Secant Filaments
|6th November 2022
|The Quarry
|Gauntlets: Osmiomancy Gloves, Athrys’s Embrace, Renewal Grasps, Caliban’s Hand, Icefall Mantle, Second Chance, Point-Contact Cannon Brace, Nothing Manacles, Necrotic Grip, No Backup Plans
|7th November 2022
|Excavation Site XII
|Chest Armor: Omnioculus, Mantle of Battle Harmony, Cuirass of the Falling Star, Gyrfalcon’s Hauberk, Hoarfrost-Z
|8th November 2022
|Concealed Void
|Helmets: Dawn Chorus, Blight Ranger, Loreley Splendor Helm, Mask of Bakris, Fallen Sunstar, Precious Scars
|9th November 2022
|Bunker E15
|Leg Armor: Radiant Dance Machines, The Path of Burning Steps, Star-Eater Scales, Rain of Fire, Boots of the Assembler, Secant Filaments
|10th November 2022
|The Conflux
|Gauntlets: Osmiomancy Gloves, Athrys’s Embrace, Renewal Grasps, Caliban’s Hand, Icefall Mantle, Second Chance, Point-Contact Cannon Brace, Nothing Manacles, Necrotic Grip, No Backup Plans
|11th November 2022
|The Rift
|Chest Armor: Omnioculus, Mantle of Battle Harmony, Cuirass of the Falling Star, Gyrfalcon’s Hauberk, Hoarfrost-Z
|12th November 2022
|K1 Crew Quarters
|Helmets: Dawn Chorus, Blight Ranger, Loreley Splendor Helm, Mask of Bakris, Fallen Sunstar, Precious Scars
|13th November 2022
|K1 Logistics
|Leg Armor: Radiant Dance Machines, The Path of Burning Steps, Star-Eater Scales, Rain of Fire, Boots of the Assembler, Secant Filaments
|14th November 2022
|K1 Communion
|Gauntlets: Osmiomancy Gloves, Athrys’s Embrace, Renewal Grasps, Caliban’s Hand, Icefall Mantle, Second Chance, Point-Contact Cannon Brace, Nothing Manacles, Necrotic Grip, No Backup Plans
|15th November 2022
|Skydock IV
|Chest Armor: Omnioculus, Mantle of Battle Harmony, Cuirass of the Falling Star, Gyrfalcon’s Hauberk, Hoarfrost-Z
|16th November 2022
|Scavenger’s Den
|Helmets: Dawn Chorus, Blight Ranger, Loreley Splendor Helm, Mask of Bakris, Fallen Sunstar, Precious Scars
|17th November 2022
|The Quarry
|Leg Armor: Radiant Dance Machines, The Path of Burning Steps, Star-Eater Scales, Rain of Fire, Boots of the Assembler, Secant Filaments
|18th November 2022
|Excavation Site XII
|Gauntlets: Osmiomancy Gloves, Athrys’s Embrace, Renewal Grasps, Caliban’s Hand, Icefall Mantle, Second Chance, Point-Contact Cannon Brace, Nothing Manacles, Necrotic Grip, No Backup Plans
|19th November 2022
|Concealed Void
|Chest Armor: Omnioculus, Mantle of Battle Harmony, Cuirass of the Falling Star, Gyrfalcon’s Hauberk, Hoarfrost-Z
|20th November 2022
|Bunker E15
|Helmets: Dawn Chorus, Blight Ranger, Loreley Splendor Helm, Mask of Bakris, Fallen Sunstar, Precious Scars
|21st November 2022
|The Conflux
|Leg Armor: Radiant Dance Machines, The Path of Burning Steps, Star-Eater Scales, Rain of Fire, Boots of the Assembler, Secant Filaments
|22nd November 2022
|The Rift
|Gauntlets: Osmiomancy Gloves, Athrys’s Embrace, Renewal Grasps, Caliban’s Hand, Icefall Mantle, Second Chance, Point-Contact Cannon Brace, Nothing Manacles, Necrotic Grip, No Backup Plans
|23rd November 2022
|K1 Crew Quarters
|Chest Armor: Omnioculus, Mantle of Battle Harmony, Cuirass of the Falling Star, Gyrfalcon’s Hauberk, Hoarfrost-Z
|24th November 2022
|K1 Logistics
|Helmets: Dawn Chorus, Blight Ranger, Loreley Splendor Helm, Mask of Bakris, Fallen Sunstar, Precious Scars
|25th November 2022
|K1 Communion
|Leg Armor: Radiant Dance Machines, The Path of Burning Steps, Star-Eater Scales, Rain of Fire, Boots of the Assembler, Secant Filaments
|26th November 2022
|Skydock IV
|Gauntlets: Osmiomancy Gloves, Athrys’s Embrace, Renewal Grasps, Caliban’s Hand, Icefall Mantle, Second Chance, Point-Contact Cannon Brace, Nothing Manacles, Necrotic Grip, No Backup Plans
|27th November 2022
|Scavenger’s Den
|Chest Armor: Omnioculus, Mantle of Battle Harmony, Cuirass of the Falling Star, Gyrfalcon’s Hauberk, Hoarfrost-Z
|28th November 2022
|The Quarry
|Helmets: Dawn Chorus, Blight Ranger, Loreley Splendor Helm, Mask of Bakris, Fallen Sunstar, Precious Scars
|29th November 2022
|Excavation Site XII
|Leg Armor: Radiant Dance Machines, The Path of Burning Steps, Star-Eater Scales, Rain of Fire, Boots of the Assembler, Secant Filaments
|30th November 2022
|Concealed Void
|Gauntlets: Osmiomancy Gloves, Athrys’s Embrace, Renewal Grasps, Caliban’s Hand, Icefall Mantle, Second Chance, Point-Contact Cannon Brace, Nothing Manacles, Necrotic Grip, No Backup Plans
As can be observed, the Lost Sectors will be keeping you busy for a long time each day while you’re working your way through all the list to get the rewards.
Champions, Burns, and Shields for Lost Sectors
Another few key details to take into consideration with Lost Sectors are the shields, burns, and of course, the Champions found within them including what effects they’ll have attached. The table below showcases all of that information.
|Lost Sector Name
|Shields
|Burn
|Champions/Effects
|K1 Logistics
|Solar and Arc
|Void
|Overload and Barrier
|K1 Communion
|Solar and Void
|Solar
|Overload and Barrier
|Skydock IV
|Void
|Solar
|Barrier and Unstoppable
|Scavenger’s Den
|Arc
|Solar
|Overload and Barrier
|The Quarry
|Void and Solar
|Void
|Barrier and Unstoppable
|Excavation Site XII
|Arc
|Solar
|Barrier and Unstoppable
|Concealed Void
|Void and Solar
|Solar
|Overload and Barrier
|Bunker E15
|Void
|Void
|Overload and Barrier
|The Conflux
|Void
|Solar
|Barrier and Unstoppable
|The Rift
|Void and Solar
|Void
|Overload and Barrier
|K1 Crew Quarters
|Solar
|Arc
|Overload and Barrier
Now you are prepared for venturing into the Lost Sectors with the knowledge of exactly what you’ll be needing for a successful Legend/Master Lost Sector run.
Destiny 2 is available at this very moment for free and is now playable on the following platforms: PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Google Stadia, and PC.