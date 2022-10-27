PSA: Destiny 2 Stadia Players Have Until January 18 to Save Their Progress

With the unfortunate news that Google Stadia is shutting down, Bungie has revealed in their most recent This Week at Bungie blog that the last day for Destiny 2 Stadia players to save their progress is January 18. Though they said that they are still working on a long-term solution to this problem, the short-term solution is to enable Cross Save.

If you play Destiny 2 on Stadia and you want to save all of your progress, you need to enable Cross Save and link your account with another platform. If you don’t do this by January 18, all of your progress—literally everything you’ve ever done in Destiny 2—will be inaccessible and lost since Stadia will be shut down for good.

The fact that Bungie doesn’t have a better solution is incredibly sad news since, even with Cross Save enabled, Bungie does not allow Destiny 2 DLC to cross platform. That means that all of the Destiny 2 expansions that you’ve purchased on Stadia will be lost and inaccessible. If you want that content back, you’ll need to wait for a sale and buy them again.

It’s not only a bummer that Stadia is shutting down for good, it’s like getting hit while your down with how Bungie is responding to this news. Stadia was a perfect platform for Destiny 2, offering players the ability to play one of the best FPS live service games on the go.

Luckily, Google is offering a way for you to get a refund on your Stadia membership and devices. It is sad that Bungie isn’t offering an olive branch to Destiny 2 Stadia players by offering them free, or at least half off, DLC expansions that they bought. Bungie hasn’t ruled anything out, so hopefully, this is in the works.

Though nothing is confirmed, the only thing we know is that to not lose all of your Destiny 2 progress to the Stadia void, enable Cross Save and link to the new platform that you will use for Destiny 2.

Destiny 2 is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Google Stadia.