Where to Find and Use the Strange Key in Destiny 2

The Strange Key in Destiny 2 is an item needed to obtain Forerunner, an Exotic Sidearm inspired by Halo‘s famous M6D Magnum Pistol. A lack of information is provided to the player on what the Strange Key is, where it is found and what it unlocks. In this guide, we will detail how you can obtain and utilize the Strange Key and finally get your hands on Forerunner itself.

What Does the Strange Key Unlock in Destiny 2?

The Strange Key is an item required for the Magnus Opus quest, which is given to players by Xúr when visiting Xúr’s Treasure Hoard, located in Eternity. Near the end of the Magnus Opus quest, players need to use the Strange Key to unlock a hidden Halo-inspired area in the location known as Valley, which can only be reached via the purple teleporter located behind Xúr.

How to Get the Strange Key in Destiny 2

To obtain the Strange Key in Destiny 2, you need to reach Rank 4 Reputation with Xúr and acquire it from him for free in Xúr’s Treasure Hoard. While you do need to have accepted the Magnus Opus quest for the Strange Key to be obtainable, you do not have to currently be on the step that requires its use. Your reputation with Xúr can be increased by participating in Dares of Eternity and completing bounties sold by him.

Where to Use the Strange Key in Destiny 2 (Magnus Opus Quest)

To use the Strange Key in Destiny 2, you first need to advance far enough in the Magnus Opus quest.

Collect 7 Strange Coins by completing Dares of Eternity multiple times . Make sure you pick up bounties from Xúr, as this will help with the quest later on.

. Make sure you pick up bounties from Xúr, as this will help with the quest later on. Complete 3 Bounties from Starhorse . Starhorse is quite literally a horse made of stars, which can be found next to Xúr in Xúr’s Treasure Hoard. Unlike Xúr’s bounties, only one of Starhorse’s bounties can be completed at a time. Ensure you are still picking up and completing Xúr’s bounties, as this will help you with the next step.

. Starhorse is quite literally a horse made of stars, which can be found next to Xúr in Xúr’s Treasure Hoard. Unlike Xúr’s bounties, only one of Starhorse’s bounties can be completed at a time. Ensure you are still picking up and completing Xúr’s bounties, as this will help you with the next step. Reach Rank 4 reputation with Xúr. As mentioned previously, you will need to achieve Rank 4 in your reputation with Xúr before you can purchase the Strange Key needed to continue. The previous quest steps will have raised your reputation somewhat, but you will likely need a few more Dares of Eternity runs before you can purchase the key.

Once the Strange Key has been bought, head into the swirling purple cloud at the back of Xúr’s Treasure Hoard. Run towards the group of rocks in the North East and look for a peculiar-looking rectangle sticking out of one of them. Here, you should be able to use the Strange Key and activate the secret area, which will now be marked. It can be quite tricky to get the angle needed to use the key.

Head over to the marker, which should be directly in front of you. Enter the crevice on the right, and you will be greeted with text that should be very familiar to you if you’ve played Halo: Combat Evolved. Ascend to the top and you will eventually come across a cryo pod, which, again, should be instantly recognizable to Halo fans. Interact with it and retrieve the Anomalous Object. Bringing the Anomalous Object to Banshee-44 in the Tower will complete the Magnus Opus quest, awarding you with Forerunner.

Forerunner Exotic Firearm

Forerunner is a powerful firearm heavily inspired by the Magnum from the Halo franchise, which Bungie originally created, eventually handing the torch over to 343 Industries to put their full focus on Destiny. Aiming down sights with Forerunner will zoom in and transform your reticle into one very alike to the Magnum’s own in Halo: Combat Evolved. The gun also has a Masterwork available that grants the player the ability to turn their grenades into fragmentation grenades.

If you found this guide helpful, you can check out our other Destiny 2 guides, such as the Start Date for Season 19. If you are also a Halo fan, we also have a plethora of useful Halo Infinite guides.

Destiny 2 is available now for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Google Stadia.

- This article was updated on November 13th, 2022