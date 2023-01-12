How to Get All Mods in Destiny 2

Whether you’re a new player, a returning player, or a veteran, Destiny 2 has recently made a massive change to mods that everyone can enjoy. Mods are generally a late-game feature that used to take months and luck to get the right build. All of that has changed because acquiring mods is easier than ever. Here’s how to get every mod in Destiny 2.

All Mods in Destiny 2 Explained

Okay, I’ll spill the beans. The big change Bungie made to mods is that every single player now has every mod in Destiny 2. Yes, that’s right. If you open your character menu and look at any armor piece, you can equip every common mod (excluding the mods received from the artifact) in the game.

In the past, the only way to get mods for armor and for weapons was to go to Ada-1 or Banshee-44 at The Tower and see if they were selling the mod you were after. They only sold five each day and the stock would reset daily. Thankfully, those days are now over.

In our estimation, Bungie has realized how nonfunctional mods used to be and decided to implement a new change that allows for less gatekeeping and more freedom for all players to enjoy. They have said many times that Lightfall, the new expansion coming in February, will feature many quality-of-life updates.

There is no confirmation on whether or not Bungie will keep this new mods rule, but it would be pretty rude if they reverted it back. Now that everyone has access to all of the mods and the waiting upon Ada-1 is over, we think that this new mod feature is a permanent quality-of-life update.

Bungie has said that this is one of many quality-of-life updates Destiny 2 will get when Ligthfall officially comes out. Now that you have all of the mods at your disposal, you’ll most likely want to know the best ones to use and the best builds.

Destiny 2 is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

- This article was updated on January 12th, 2023