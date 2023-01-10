Destiny 2 Daily Reset Time: Eastern, Pacific, and More

When do the citizens of Destiny 2 sleep?

January 10th, 2023 by Noah Nelson
Destiny-2-Spire-of-the-Watcher-Dungeon

After you’ve discovered the Destiny 2 weekly reset date and time, you’ll most likely want to know when the Destiny 2 daily reset time is, especially for your specific time zone. I don’t think I need to explain how time zones work to you, but since we all live in different parts of the world, the Destiny 2 daily reset time will be different depending on where we live. Here is when the daily reset time is in Destiny 2.

All Destiny 2 Daily Reset Times

Let’s get right to it. The Destiny 2 daily reset time is every day at 10:00am PT, 11:00am MT, 12:00pm CT, and 1:00pm ET. These are all the daily reset times if you live in the continental United States. If you live in the UK, the Destiny 2 daily reset time is 6:00pm GMT. Sorry, it looks like Bungie just favors the U.S. players.

The daily reset in Destiny 2 dictates a rotation in the Lost Sector for the day, refreshes bounties from vendors, and mods purchasable from Ada-1 and Banshee-44. That is basically everything that changes with the daily reset, but other minor things get a refresh as well. For instance, if the Destiny 2 servers are down, the daily reset time is when you can expect a hotfix.

And that’s basically it. That’s why you clicked on this article, so you are free to go. Wait, what? You’re still here? Alright, well in that case we have a lot more helpful Destiny 2 guides for you to check out. I would recommend you check out all of the seasonal weapons you should get from the H.E.L.M. before Lightfall comes. We also have Godrolls for basically every weapon in Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph that you could also peruse. Whatever you do, we’re glad we could help.

Destiny 2 is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Google Stadia.

- This article was updated on January 10th, 2023

