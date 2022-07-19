Is Destiny 2 down? Here’s How to Check Destiny 2 Server Status

Destiny 2 is adored by many and thousands of players venture into the game daily. Of course when the game experiences some server issues or maintenance many are left wanting more of the adrenaline-fuelled action and they aren’t able to get it. That’s why knowing how to check server status can be excellent to know about how to correctly check the servers. This article will take you through everything you need to know about if Destiny 2 is down at the moment and how to check the server status.

Is Destiny 2 Down This Now?

As of the time of writing, Destiny 2 is down for many players as there is scheduled maintenance happening for the experience. Furthermore, Destiny 1 is also getting scheduled maintenance so all Destiny players regardless of what game they prefer playing will be having issues getting into the game at the moment. The maintenance is now set to end at 18:00 (6 PM) UTC after which you will be able to log into the game again and enjoy collecting all those brilliant exotic weapons!

How to Check the Server Status of Destiny 2

You will be able to check the server status of Destiny 2 by going to the official Bungie website specifically through this link wherein you will be able to look through a table and text with all of the information that you need to know about the server status and what the developers are carrying out in terms of maintenance. It won’t be long before you can begin playing through all of the content that the experience offers again but for now you have a chance to play through some other games while waiting or enjoy the warm weather outside.

Destiny 2 is available now and playable on the following platforms: PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Google Stadia, and PC.