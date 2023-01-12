Best Charged With Light Mods and Builds in Destiny 2: Void, Solar, and Arc

With all of the armor mods available for everyone to use, now is the best time to build the perfect Charged with Light build in Destiny 2. Once you understand how mods work, you can build an amazing Charged with Light build for every subclass regardless of class. Here are the best Charged with Light builds and mods for Void, Solar, and Arc in Destiny 2.

Best Void Charged with Light Armor Mods in Destiny 2

Precision Charge (2 Energy Void Combat Style Mod) – Become Charged with Light by rapidly defeating combatants with precision kills from Bows, Hand Cannons, and Scout Rifles. -10 Strength.

Void Charged with Light builds are the weakest since the mods usually come with negative stat bonuses, but Void Charged with Light builds can still be effective. Though it will decrease your melee stat quite a bit, Precision Charge is a great catalyst to become Charged with Light if you use Bows, Hand Cannons, or Scout Rifles.

When Charged With Light, you’ll take significantly less damage when your shield is broken with Protective Light. High-Energy Fire is also a solid pick for any Charged with Light build as it will give you a damage boost to weapons while Charged with Light.

Best Solar Charged With Light Armor Mods in Destiny 2

Sustained Charge (4 Solar Energy Combat Style Armor Mod) – Become Charged with Light by rapidly defeating combatants with Auto Rifles, Trace Rifles, or Machine Guns. Additional copies of this mod increase the time allows between combatants that are defeated.

Unlike the Void Charged with Light build, the armor mods for the Solar Charged with Light build are generous and don’t have negative effects. First, you need Sustained Charge as it is your own way to constantly become Charged with Light. You might also want to have Charged Up or even Supercharged on so multiple Charged with Light stacks can accumulate.

Once you are Charged with Light, having Heal Thyself and Firepower on is the perfect combo, especially if you love using grenades. With these mods and this build, you might also look to buff your Discipline stat as high as you can so your grenade constantly gets refreshed. This build works especially well with the best Warlock builds that involve Sunbracers.

Best Arc Charged With Light Armor Mods in Destiny 2

Swift Charge (5 Arc Energy Combat Style Armor Mod) – Become Charged with Light by rapidly defeating combatants with Pulse Rifles, Sidearms, or Submachine Guns.

There are some very interesting combinations for the Arc Charged with Light builds. You can either use these Arc armor mods for a more solo build or for a fireteam build.

Either way, the Arc Charged with Light build starts with Swift Charge. You’ll need this mod in order to become Charged with Light so your other mods can do their thing. The fireteam build is achieved by equipping Powerful Friends and Radiant Light, both of which offer big stat boosts as well as grants Charged with Light to nearby allies. Reactive Pulse is more for the solo build and will deal Arc damage if you are damaged while surrounded.

And that is how to create the best Charged with Light builds in Destiny 2. Hopefully, you can take what you learned from this guide and use it on your own Guardian to become extremely powerful.

- This article was updated on January 12th, 2023