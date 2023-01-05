What Does Heal Thyself Do in Destiny 2?

There are numerous mods in Destiny 2 and a more popular one is called Heal Thyself. Mods are an aspect of Destiny 2 that desperately needs a rework to help new players know about them since they are essential to being successful in late-game activities. Regardless, here is what Heal Thyself does in Destiny 2 and how to get the mod.

How Heal Thyself Works in Destiny 2

As mentioned previously, Heal Thyself is a mod that applies to any piece of armor. What it does is heal you when you get grenade final blows and are Charged with Light. It also consumes one stack of Charged with Light. This means that you need another mod that will give you a stack of Charged with Light to utilize the effects of Heal Thyself.

This armor mod requires 4 Solar energy to equip, so make sure that at least one of your armor pieces is Solar and you have enough energy slots to equip Heal Thyself.

Heal Thyself is an excellent perk, especially when paired with weapons with Demolitionist which grants you grenade energy on kills. If you are ever in a pinch, throw your grenade, get kills, and heal up quickly with Heal Thyself.

How to Get Heal Thyself in Destiny 2

Like all armor mods in Destiny 2, Heal Thyself is acquired from Ada-1 at the Tower for 10,000 Glimmer. The catch though is that five new armor mods are sold from Ada-1 every day. This means that there is no guaranteed day that Ada-1 will sell Heal Thyself. Because it is always random, be sure to check in with Ada-1 every time you are on Destiny 2 to see if you can get Heal Thyself.

Once you finally have Heal Thyself, you can now enter and complete the Heist Battlegrounds with no problem. You can even breach the vaults before reinforcements and earn progress on the Seasonal Challenges. With Heal Thyself, you’re one step closer to being an unstoppable Guardian.

