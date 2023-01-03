Destiny 2: How to Breach Vaults Without Alerting Reinforcements

The Heist Battlegrounds III Seasonal Challenge in Destiny 2 requires you to complete 20 Heist Battlegrounds activities and breach the vault before reinforcements arrive three times. This is a Week 4 Seasonal Challenge and the “Vaults breached” section can be a bit confusing. Here is how to complete Heist Battlegrounds III in Destiny 2.

Destiny 2 Vaults Breached Week 4 Seasonal Challenge

After you have completed 20 Heist Battlegrounds, you’re ready to complete the Vaults breached section of this Seasonal Challenge. As the name suggests, the vaults breached section of Heist Battlegrounds III is completed in Heist Battlegrounds. The section where you need to get two orbs at both sides of the room to break the five Hive seals is where you complete the vaults breached section.

Once you arrive in the big room with the five Hive locks, a timer will start. This timer is found at the top left side of the screen and will tick down when reinforcements will arrive. Your goal is to break all five Hive seals before the reinforcements arrive.

To do this, make sure to enter the room with your squad. When everyone is ready, quickly move to the left or right side of the room while one stays in the middle to kill any enemies. Grab the orb on the left and right side of the room and return to the center. Use the orb’s laser to blast the Hive seals away. Each orb has enough juice to clear two and a half Hive seals.

If you manage to breach the vault before the reinforcement timer expires, you’ll earn progress on the Heist Battlegrounds III Seasonal Challenge. You need to do this three times in total and you’ll earn a hefty chunk of XP and an Exo Frame Module which you can spend to upgrade the Exo Frame at the H.E.L.M.

Destiny 2 is available now for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

- This article was updated on January 3rd, 2023