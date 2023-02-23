Destiny 2 Lightfall: All Editions and Pre-Order Bonuses, Explained

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

At the time of writing this, we are less than a week away from Destiny 2 Lightfall which means you’ll want to know what all of the Lightfall editions are and pre-order bonuses. There has been so much news and hype for Lightfall, and with these specific Destiny 2 editions and pre-orders, we couldn’t be more excited.

All Destiny 2 Lightfall Editions and Pre-Order Bonuses

With new buildcrafting and much more coming to all players who play Destiny 2 for free, there are three editions of Lightfall in total. All three of these editions are worth considering, so let’s get into it.

But before we get into each edition of Destiny 2 Lightfall, let’s look at what pre-ordering the expansion gets you.

Destiny 2 Pre-Order Bonuses

There are two different pre-order rewards depending on what edition you pre-order. Pre-ordering any edition of Lightfall does not cost more, it will only give you extra stuff and allow you to play the new expansion as soon as possible.

If you pre-order the Standard Edition, you’ll get an Exotic Lightfall Ghost and a Legendary Lightfall Emblem.

If you pre-order the Annual Pass Edition, you’ll get both the Exotic Ghost and Legendary Emblem as well as an Exotic Lightfall Emote and the Quicksilver Storm Exotic Auto Rifle.

Destiny 2 Lightfall Standard Edition

The Standard Edition of Lightfall has a lot of goodies inside it. You can pre-order it for some extra goodies or buy Lightfall after reading our review.

The price for the Destiny 2 Lightfall Standard Edition regardless of platform is USD $49.99. Here is what the Lightfall expansion gets you:

New Campaign + Legendary Mode

New Power: Strand

New Destination: Neptune

New Raid

New Exotic Gear

Access to Season 20

Destiny 2 Lightfall + Annual Pass Edition

The Destiny 2 Lightfall + Annual Pass Edition regardless of platform is USD $99.99. Here is everything you get in the Annual Pass Edition:

Everything in the Standard Edition

Access to Season 20, 21, 22, and 23

Quicksilver Storm Exotic Auto Rifle, Catalyst, and Ornament

Lightfall Exotic Sparrow

Lightfall Dungeon Key

Rahool’s Secret Stash x4 (Once Per Season) which includes, two Ascendant Alloys, three Ascendant Shards, one Exotic Cipher, five Upgrade Modules, and one Exotic Cosmetic Item

Destiny 2 Lightfall Collector’s Edition

Lastly, there is a Destiny 2 Lightfall Collector’s Edition up for grabs. This edition costs USD $150 for the Standard Edition or USD $250 if you buy the Annual Pass Collector’s Edition. Here is everything included in the Destiny 2 Lightfall Collector’s Edition:

All Lightfall + Annual Pass Content depending on your edition

Digital Soundtrack for Destiny 2: Lightfall

8″ Pouka Replica Figure with LED Lights and Stand

Vanguard Lore Books

Letter from Zavala

Mini-Lithograph

Vinyl Sticker

Destiny 2: Lightfall Collector’s Edition Unique Emblem Code

You can purchase the Destiny 2 Lightfall Collector’s Edition directly from the Bungie website, but hurry because this edition is a hot commodity.

And that is every edition and pre-order bonus available for Destiny 2 Lightfall. If you are excited about everything coming with Lightfall including the campaign and the weapon crafting balance changes, be sure to snag your copy and prepare for the final fight.

- This article was updated on February 23rd, 2023