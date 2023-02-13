All Weapon Crafting Balances in Destiny 2 Season 20

Weapon Crafting will be getting a major rework in Destiny 2 Season 20. Introduced back in the Season of the Risen, weapon crafting made the god roll grind slightly easier than it was before.

Although the feature was appreciated by the community it wasn’t perfect. With the new changes that are set to come in Destiny 2 Season of Defiance, the grind for the perfect roll will definitely ease up a bit.

Bungie to Introduce Major Weapon Crafting Changes in Destiny 2 Season of Defiance

As mentioned in the latest blog post by Bungie, the overall weapon crafting feature feels very random. Starting with Season of Defiance, weapons that cannot be crafted won’t drop with Deepsight Resonance. Not only will this reduce the strain on the vault, but it will also reduce confusion with respect to the weapons that can be crafted and the ones that cannot be crafted.

Moreover, the overall number of craftable weapons in the loot pool will be reduced starting from Lightfall. Although this does increase the strain on the hunt for that specific god roll, Bungie has some plans to address the situation starting in Season 21.

Bungie will continue to implement these weapon crafting balances in Season 21 as well. To give non-craftable weapons more value, you will be able to level up those weapons as well. You will also be able to equip Mementos on them and add enhanced rolls to them. However, you will only be able to add the enhanced variants of the rolls already on the weapon. For example, if you have a Bow with Archer’s Tempo on it, you’ll be able to equip the Enhanced Archer’s Tempo on this Bow after you’ve enhanced the weapon to a certain level.

The final change will be implemented for the Adept Raid weapons at the launch of Season of the Deep. Apart from that, you will be able to enable Deepsight Resonance on craftable weapons, if you don’t have the pattern for them. This feature is also being targeted for a Season of the Deep launch, but there’s a chance it might get delayed as well.

Either way, these changes sound interesting and we’ll need to see how they actually pan out in Destiny 2 Lightfall. With Strand soon approaching, Hunters, Warlocks, and Titans will receive a plethora of new abilities.

Destiny 2 is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

- This article was updated on February 13th, 2023