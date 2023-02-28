Best New Lightfall Fragments, Ranked: Solar, Void, and Arc

Though we now have Arc 3.0, Solar 3.0, and Void 3.0, Bungie has introduced a few new Fragments for the Light subclasses in Destiny 2 (sorry Stasis). Though you’ll most likely want to grab all the new Destiny 2 Fragments, here are the new Lightfall Fragments ranked worst to best.

Destiny 2: All New Fragments Ranked Worst to Best

Ember of Mercy – When you revive an ally, you and other nearby allies gain Restoration. Picking up a Solar Flare grants Restoration.

– When you revive an ally, you and other nearby allies gain Restoration. Picking up a Solar Flare grants Restoration. Echo of Cessation – Finisher final blows create a burst of Void damage that causes nearby enemies to become Volatile. Defeating Volatile targets creates a Void Breach.

– Finisher final blows create a burst of Void damage that causes nearby enemies to become Volatile. Defeating Volatile targets creates a Void Breach. Spark of Instinct – When critically wounded, taking damage from nearby enemies emits a burst of damaging Arc energy that Jolts targets.

– When critically wounded, taking damage from nearby enemies emits a burst of damaging Arc energy that Jolts targets. Spark of Haste – You have greatly increased Resilience, Recovery, and Mobility while sprinting.

– You have greatly increased Resilience, Recovery, and Mobility while sprinting. Echo of Vigilance – Defeating a target when your shields are depleted grants you a temporary Void Overshield.

– Defeating a target when your shields are depleted grants you a temporary Void Overshield. Ember of Resolve – Solar Grenade final blows heal you.

While all of the new Fragments are good, the worst one out of the lot is Ember of Mercy only because many Destiny 2 players play solo. If you are a solo player, this Fragment has no use. However, if you plan on hitting the Lightfall Raid, Ember of Mercy is a great Fragment.

Next up is Echo of Cessation. This Void Fragment isn’t as good as the others on the list because finishers aren’t used that often and if there are no enemies nearby, the Fragment is useless. However, if you use finishers often, then Echo of Cessation is a Fragment you’ll want to equip.

Spark of Instinct is next because it doesn’t take much to proc and it immediately eliminates the enemies around you that could’ve easily eliminated you. Spark of Instinct acts like a get out of jail free card by Jolting all of the nearby enemies that want you dead.

Spark of Haste is next because receiving a big buff to Resilience, Recovery, and Mobility while sprinting works really well with the best Arc Amplified builds. If you are constantly on the move as an Arc Titan, this Fragment is a must-have.

The second best new Fragment is Echo of Vigilance because it pairs excellently with Devour and will ensure you never die if you’re on a roll eliminating enemies. If you have a great Devour build, Echo of Vigilance will be the cherry on top providing you with Void Overshields to continue dominating the competition.

Lastly, and in first place, is Ember of Resolve. Solar needed a bit of love and Ember of Resolve is the perfect Fragment. Thanks to Firesprites and the nature of the best Solar builds, you’ll prioritize Solar Grenades and get rewarded with health when you get final blows. They took Heal Thyself and made it into a Fragment.

This is my opinion of what the best new Light Fragments are introduced with Lightfall, but what do you think? What new Fragment are you going to equip immediately to make a new build with?