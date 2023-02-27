Destiny 2 Root of Nightmares Lightfall Raid: Release Date, Bosses, and More

Image: Bungie

The Destiny 2 Lightfall Raid is called Root of Nightmares. This is a brand new Raid in Destiny 2 and, if you are new to Raids, is the most challenging thing you can do in the game. You’ll need to own Lightfall to get access to it, but here is the release date, who we are up against, and more.

Destiny 2 Root of Nightmares Release Date

The release date for Destiny 2 Root of Nightmares is March 10, 2023, at 9am PT. Right when the Raid goes live, there will be a race for World’s First. Every Raid in Destiny 2 has a big race to see who can beat it first, and Root of Nightmares will be no different.

If you want to compete in the World’s First Root of Nightmares competition, know that the Contest Mode will be live for 48 hours. Make sure to have your best Strand build ready to go!

Destiny 2 Root of Nightmares Enemies and Bosses

In Season of the Haunted, we journeyed through a nightmare associated with Calus in that season’s Dungeon. Since Calus is back, we could be facing him again, but this time in a raid.

While this may be true, we doubt that we will face Calus or the Cabal in Root of Nightmares. The description for the Raid says we will be infiltrating the Witness’s “terraformed Pyramid ship to confront the ancient threat growing within.”

Many suspect that the main enemy in Root of Nightmares is going to be the Vex. While we just fought the Vex in Spire of the Watcher, that was a Dungeon and this is a Raid, so it could make sense for Bungie to do that.

Others are suspecting that we will see at least one Tormentor boss since this is the Witness after all. We will have to wait and see what nightmares Root of Nightmares holds for us.

- This article was updated on February 27th, 2023