Destiny 2 Lightfall Early Patch Notes: Strand, Neomuna, Buildcrafting, Loadouts, and More

Destiny 2 Lightfall is nearly upon us (you can pre-load it now), and that means new patch notes. The patch notes have not gone live yet and are expected to come around when Lightfall goes live tomorrow. For now, here are all of the changes we know are coming in the Destiny 2 Lightfall patch notes.

Destiny 2 Lightfall Patch Notes: Strand, Neomuna, and the Campaign

The new subclass coming in Destiny 2 is Strand. Warlocks, Hunters, and Titans will receive their own unique Supers, Aspects, Grenades, Melees, and Class Abilities. Everyone will have access to the grappling hook, but it will replace the grenade.

The new destination in Destiny 2 Lightfall is a city called Neomuna and it is on Neptune. We have seen a lot about Neomuna and can’t wait to face the Shadow Legion, befriend the Cloud Striders, and face The Witness.

We also know we are getting the Lightfall campaign. There will be standard and legendary difficulty options. It will probably be amazing.

Destiny 2 Lightfall Patch Notes: Buildcrafting

Destiny 2 Lightfall is changing buildcrafting. The mods will work differently and all stats like Resilience are getting major reworks.

All we have now is our guide on all the buildcrafting changes, so check that out as we wait for the patch notes. We also know that there will be new armor sets, weapons, and even Guardian Ranks which will act more like a leveling system.

Destiny 2 Lightfall Patch Notes: Loadouts

We don’t know much about loadouts in Destiny 2 Lightfall other than that they are coming and we are stoked. You’ll be able to swap your entire setup with ease thanks to loadouts.

We know that you’ll unlock more loadouts as you increase your Guardian Rank. We don’t know how it all works just yet, but we will once we get our hands on Lightfall and the patch notes.

Destiny 2 Lightfall Patch Notes: Ability Changes

Destiny 2 Lightfall will introduce new Aspects and Fragments for Solar, Void, and Arc. These subclass ability changes will include buffing Void and Solar with more ways to access their specific verbs. We also know that the Supers and abilities themselves are getting buffs and nerfs.

Destiny 2 Lightfall Patch Notes: Weapon Crafting Changes

Destiny 2 The Witch Queen introduced weapon crafting, and in Lightfall, weapon crafting is seeing a lot of improvements. Check out our guide on it while we wait for the patch notes.

Destiny 2 Lightfall Patch Notes: Economy Changes

Engrams are receiving a big change in Destiny 2 Lightfall. Along with engram changes, there will be a lot of quality-of-life improvements made in Destiny 2 Lightfall to make currencies easier for all.

The official patch notes of Destiny 2 Lightfall will contain this and much more. Check back in after the Lightfall maintenance time to see the official patch notes.

