Everything we Know About The Witness, The Villain in Destiny 2 Lightfall

There have been talks about the Witness ever since the Witch Queen expansion went live in Destiny 2. The Witness isn’t the embodiment of the Darkness, but it’s a being that’s wielding the Darkness. Here’s a quick rundown of everything we know about the Witness heading into the upcoming expansion, Lightfall.

Who is The Witness in Destiny 2?

The Witness is probably the most powerful enemy that the Vanguard has faced till now. This being is very old, probably older than humanity itself, and has been on a mission to defeat the Traveler and conquer the universe. And after all these millennia of waiting, The Witness will probably get what he wants.

As seen in the Destiny 2 Lightfall launch trailer, this villain is capable of a lot of things. Not only can he move extremely fast, but he also managed to slice a Guardian and their Ghost into multiple pieces with the flick of his wrist.

His origins are currently unknown, however, he commands the Darkness just as the Traveler commands the Light. Although he’s successfully managed to launch an invasion on Earth, he’s also sent his forces to Neomuna to search for an artifact known as The Veil. While it’s unclear what this artifact is capable of, it is an extremely powerful paracausal object, and is directly related to the Traveler. This is something that will be instrumental in the war between Light and Darkness.

Just like the Traveler has the Lightbearers, the Witness in Destiny 2 commands the Black Fleet and his Disciples. If you’ve played all the expansions starting from Shadowkeep till Witch Queen you will know that the Pyramids we’ve seen in all these expansions are actually a part of the Black Fleet.

Until now, the only known Disciples of the Witness are Nezarec (Harbinger of the First Collapse), Rhulk, and Calus. There should be other Disciples because there are a lot of Pyramids in the Black Fleet. It’s also believed that Xivu Arath is a potential Disciple but there’s still some fog surrounding that matter.

It’s still unclear if there’s someone or something that The Witness answers to in Destiny 2, but as of now, he’s the most powerful being that anyone in the entire universe has come across, probably stronger than the Traveler itself. While his motives are clear, it will be interesting to see how the Vanguard fights against this powerful paracausal being in an attempt to protect the universe and the Great Machine.

