Destiny 2 Vow of the Disciple Loot Table: Raid Weapons & Armor Guide

The Vow of The Disciple raid was a brand new raid that was included along with the Witch Queen expansion in Destiny 2. Raids have always been one of the toughest end-game activities, irrespective of the expansion.

While the Last Wish raid will always occupy the top spot in terms of difficulty, Vow of the Disciple comes in a close second. Truth be told, the raid happens to offer some of the best weapons that you will come across in Destiny 2.

Moreover, the lore behind this entire raid is absolutely beautiful. It revolves around Rhulk, one of the Disciples of The Witness. It’s believed that Rhulk was immensely powerful and the only reason the Guardians were able to defeat him is that he never took the fight seriously. It’s somewhat hard to believe that the individual who was capable of defeating a Worm God (Lubrae) fell at the hands of six Guardians.

That said, here’s a quick list of all the rewards that you can earn from each of the encounters in the raid.

Destiny 2 Vow of the Disciple Encounter Specific Loot Table

There are a total of five encounters that you will come across in the Destiny 2 Vow of the Disciple raid. However, the very first encounter does not drop any specific loot. The raid-specific loot starts dropping from the second encounter which is also knowns as the Acquisition encounter. That said, here are the rewards for each of the encounters:

Acquisition

Weapons: Submission – Kinetic SMG Deliverance – Stasis Fusion Rifle Cataclysmic – Solar Linear Fusion Rifle

Armor: Resonant Fury Helmet Resonant Fury Chest Piece Resonant Fury Leg Armor



The Caretaker

Weapons: Submission – Kinetic SMG Insidious – Arc Pulse Rifle Cataclysmic – Solar Linear Fusion Rifle Forbearance – Arc Grenade Launcher

Armor: Resonant Fury Helmet Resonant Fury Arms Armor Resonant Fury Class Item



The Upended

Weapons: Submission – Kinetic SMG Deliverance – Stasis Fusion Rifle

Armor: Resonant Fury Chest Piece Resonant Fury Leg Armor



Rhulk

Weapons: Collective Obligation – Exotic Void Pulse Rifle Lubrae’s Ruin – Solar Glaive Insidious – Arc Pulse Rifle Forbearance – Arc Grenade Launcher

Armor: Resonant Fury Helmet Resonant Fury Arms Armor Resonant Fury Class Item



That concludes the list of weapons and armor that drops from the Vow of the Disciple raid. The Collective Obligation is an amazing Pulse Rifle that will work wonders if you pair it up with the Gyrfalcon’s Hauberk in Destiny 2. The best part about this raid is the fact that each and every weapon, barring the Exotic, is craftable! Here are some Titan builds that you can try out in this raid itself.

Destiny 2 is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Google Stadia.

- This article was updated on November 29th, 2022